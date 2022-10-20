Read full article on original website
John Neal Wooldridge, Sr., age 88, of Jamestown
John Neal Wooldridge, Sr., of Jamestown, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was 88 years of age. Born February 26, 1934, in Sewellton, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Frank Albert and Callie Russell Wooldridge. Neal retired from the construction industry, having been a heavy equipment mechanic and supervisor. Neal started his career in Evansville, Indiana, with Trayler Brothers. He retired from the Rogers Group in Bloomington, Indiana, after 37 years of service. Neal was a 52-year Union Member of the Local 181 in Henderson, Kentucky. He was also an Angus cattle farmer; and enjoyed gardening and fishing. Neal loved old Western movies and grilling out.
Vickie Lynn Bernard, age 63, of Russell Springs
Vickie Lynn Bernard, of Russell Springs, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset. She was 63 years of age. Born May 19, 1959, in Shelbyville, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Robert Bernard and Janice Johnson Sare. Vickie was a member of Bernard Ridge Church of God. She enjoyed quilting and canning vegetables. Vickie especially loved her grandson, Blayne, and treasured the time she spent with him.
Jeff Wilson, age 59, of Russell Springs
Jeff Wilson, of Russell Springs, passed from this life on Friday, October 22, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was 59 years of age. Born June 8, 1963, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was a son of the late Wilbur and Lois Beane Wilson. Jeff proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps for five years. He was the owner and operator of Pegasus Towing for over 22 years. Jeff was a faithful servant of God, serving at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church as a Sunday School teacher and in any other capacity he could be of service. Jeff was a loving husband to his wife, Patsy, Dad to his children, “Pa” to his grandkids, and a friend to all. He was a hard worker and never turned down a home cooked meal. Jeff was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. He also loved his dogs, old cars, and trading knives.
Hospital board set to meet today
The Russell County Hospital Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting today. The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. in the boardroom at Duo Broadband in Jamestown. We’ll have more from the meeting later this week on local news.
Laker band places second in Class 3A West Regional
The Russell County Mighty Laker Marching Band placed second overall and with a Distinguished Rating in the KMEA Class 3A West Regionals at Warren East High School in Bowling Green on Saturday. With that finish, the band, under the direction of Curtis Ervin and Haley Harrington, now moves on to...
Wayne County man found dead in burned camper Sunday
A death investigation is underway in neighboring Wayne County, according to WKYM radio in Monticello. Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks was called to the Murl community on Sunday afternoon to investigate the death of 69-year-old Jackie Hughes. Hughes’ body was found in a burned camper located on an isolated area...
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pulaski County
A deadly shooting investigation is underway in neighboring Pulaski County. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a 49-year-old Somerset man, identified as Gregory N. Ramsey, was shot and killed early Monday morning on Ash Street. Deputies responded to the call early Monday morning where a homeowner, identified as...
RS Fire Department works two fires early Sunday
The Russell Springs Fire Department worked two fires during the early morning hours on Sunday, according to Russell Springs Fire Chief Bobby Johnson. The fire department was first dispatched out at 4:12 a.m. to a mobile home fire located at 608 West Drive, then were again dispatched at 6:10 a.m. to a structure fire located at 65 A. Miller Road.
Russell Springs City Park to close for Christmas decorating
The Russell Springs City Park will be closed today as city workers begin decorating the park with Christmas decorations. The city plans to offer a drive-thru Christmas lights display beginning after Thanksgiving. People will be able to drive through the park and view Christmas lights with an opportunity to donate...
RCMS Football falls in state tournament to Corbin
The Russell County Middle School Football team fell in the second round of the state tournament to the Corbin Redhounds on Saturday. The Lakers fell by a score 0f 32-14. The Lakers will now travel to Campbellsville for the final game of the season, a conference championship matchup with the Campbellsville Eagles tomorrow evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
Russell Springs man arrested on theft charges over the weekend
A Russell Springs man was arrested on theft charges over the weekend. Ryan James Hanyzewski, age 44, was arrested and charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of property and receiving stolen property under $10,000. He was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office...
RCMS Football in conference championship tonight
The Russell County Middle School Laker Football team will be on the road this evening, taking on the Campbellsville Eagles. The Lakers and the Eagles will play for the conference championship, beginning at 6 p.m. CT.
Russell Springs Police release monthly activity report
The Russell Springs Police Department has released its monthly activity report for the month of September. During the month, the department recorded five alcohol DUI arrests, five other alcohol-related arrests, three drug-related arrests, three warrant service arrests, performed 49 traffic stops, worked 23 auto accidents (four with injuries), performed 19 motorist assists, five alarm calls, and 25 calls for extra patrol.
