One arrested after standoff in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested in Kentwood after a “domestic situation” and a standoff on Thursday.

It happened on Hickory Hill Court off of East Grove Drive in Bailey’s Grove neighborhood, located near the intersection of 60th Street and E Paris Avenue SE, the Kentwood Police Department said in a release.

Officers were called for a report of shots fired around 1:20 p.m., police say. They say no one was hurt, and one person was still in the home.

Police surrounded the house. People were asked to avoid the area , and schools nearby went into lockdown. Students who usually walk or bike home were kept at the school until they could be picked up, the city said in a Facebook comment.

Around 5 p.m., the suspect surrendered “peacefully,” Kentwood PD said.

“Everyone is safe and the area will soon be reopened to community members,” the city said in a tweet .

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will work with detectives “to determine necessary charges,” police say.

Anyone with information should contact the Kentwood detective bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org .

