ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

One arrested after standoff in Kentwood

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested in Kentwood after a “domestic situation” and a standoff on Thursday.

It happened on Hickory Hill Court off of East Grove Drive in Bailey’s Grove neighborhood, located near the intersection of 60th Street and E Paris Avenue SE, the Kentwood Police Department said in a release.

Officers were called for a report of shots fired around 1:20 p.m., police say. They say no one was hurt, and one person was still in the home.

Police surrounded the house. People were asked to avoid the area , and schools nearby went into lockdown. Students who usually walk or bike home were kept at the school until they could be picked up, the city said in a Facebook comment.

Around 5 p.m., the suspect surrendered “peacefully,” Kentwood PD said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0LoM_0igmlTRn00
Kentwood police on scene at Hickory Hill Court off of East Grove Drive in the Bailey’s Grove neighborhood on Oct. 20, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNQC7_0igmlTRn00
Kentwood police on scene at Hickory Hill Court off of East Grove Drive in the Bailey’s Grove neighborhood on Oct. 20, 2022.

“Everyone is safe and the area will soon be reopened to community members,” the city said in a tweet .

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will work with detectives “to determine necessary charges,” police say.

Anyone with information should contact the Kentwood detective bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
LANSING, MI
Fox17

More than one person shot in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich — More than one person was wounded in Muskegon Heights on Monday, after a shooting broke out that evening. Muskegon Central Dispatch confirmed that a shooting happened in the area of Howell Avenue and Superior Street. It is not known how many people were hurt, but...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Fox17

Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy