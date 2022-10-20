ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Picayune Item

Coleman, McQuaide named Bulldogs of the Week

PERKINSTON — A’Leigh Coleman and Pat McQuaide have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Oct. 17-23. Coleman, a freshman keeper from Ocean Springs, stopped 13 shots in a 1-0 loss to No. 11 Pearl River. She also made six saves in a 1-1 tie at Meridian. McQuaide,...
PERKINSTON, MS
tennisrecruiting.net

Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan

Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Picayune Item

Pearl River battles to secure first winning season since 2017

SUMMIT, Miss. — It was a back-and-forth battle all the way to the very end, but the Pearl River football team secured a 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Southwest Saturday evening. The win gave PRCC its first winning season since 2017. “I don’t care if every win is ugly, winning...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
Sole Collector

Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1

Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa has new members

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Iota Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa welcomed 26 students at a ceremony held at Pearl River Community College. The induction ceremony was held at the Brownstone Center for the Arts with family members and other guests in the audience. Phi Theta Kappa is known...
PICAYUNE, MS
iheart.com

This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State

Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
225batonrouge.com

Local landscaping business turns to native plants in response to the ‘kill your lawn’ trend

It seems like the responsible thing to do, creating the kind of manicured lawn and flowerbeds that could win a “yard of the month” award. But modern landscaping as we know it, awash in orderly designs and tidy plants, isn’t always great for soil health and biodiversity. A better approach, say the founders of the south Louisiana company Swamp Fly, is to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Picayune Item

Historic early cold snap sets records this week

You knew it was cold this week, but you may not have realized just how unusual the cold air was that immersed Pearl River County and much of the central and eastern United States. This past Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022, was the earliest autumn freeze that has been observed...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
whereyat.com

Vampires in New Orleans | Sink Your Teeth Into This Interview

When you think of New Orleans and vampires, what comes to mind? For most, it's the iconic film Interview with the Vampire with Hollywood star boys Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, or the or new AMC+ TV series, both based on the novel by Anne Rice. Or maybe the gruesome figures attributed to the Crescent City's historical vampiric legacy, such as the Carter Brothers, Jacques St. Germaine, or maybe the Ursuline convent's own Casket Girls. There are definitely vampires in New Orleans, and we found a real Nola vampire to give us the scoop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District

The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy