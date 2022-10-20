When you think of New Orleans and vampires, what comes to mind? For most, it's the iconic film Interview with the Vampire with Hollywood star boys Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, or the or new AMC+ TV series, both based on the novel by Anne Rice. Or maybe the gruesome figures attributed to the Crescent City's historical vampiric legacy, such as the Carter Brothers, Jacques St. Germaine, or maybe the Ursuline convent's own Casket Girls. There are definitely vampires in New Orleans, and we found a real Nola vampire to give us the scoop.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO