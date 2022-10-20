Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Picayune Item
Coleman, McQuaide named Bulldogs of the Week
PERKINSTON — A’Leigh Coleman and Pat McQuaide have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Oct. 17-23. Coleman, a freshman keeper from Ocean Springs, stopped 13 shots in a 1-0 loss to No. 11 Pearl River. She also made six saves in a 1-1 tie at Meridian. McQuaide,...
tennisrecruiting.net
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
Picayune Item
Pearl River battles to secure first winning season since 2017
SUMMIT, Miss. — It was a back-and-forth battle all the way to the very end, but the Pearl River football team secured a 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Southwest Saturday evening. The win gave PRCC its first winning season since 2017. “I don’t care if every win is ugly, winning...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NOLA.com
This New Orleans program allows students to start training for nursing in high school
Missy Sparks serves as the vice president of talent management and human resources for Ochsner Health System. In this role, she oversees workforce development, orientation and onboarding, diversity and inclusion, performance management and engagement for more than 26,000 team members. She leads her team in developing a diverse talent pipeline...
theadvocate.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
Sole Collector
Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1
Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
Picayune Item
Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa has new members
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Iota Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa welcomed 26 students at a ceremony held at Pearl River Community College. The induction ceremony was held at the Brownstone Center for the Arts with family members and other guests in the audience. Phi Theta Kappa is known...
iheart.com
This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
WLOX
Second annual Red Beans & Rice Cookoff fills the air of Diamondhead with good down-home cookin’
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday in Diamondhead, the second annual Red Beans & Rice Cookoff filled the air with some good down-home cookin’. The event was put together by Court Appointed Special Advocates of Hancock County. The event had live music and all the red beans and rice...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: A bright pink building on Royal Street has had many lives
In the 400 block of Royal Street is a bright pink building known for the past 66 years as Brennan’s Restaurant. The building itself dates to 1795 and, like the 8th District police station, once served as a bank. According to the Historic New Orleans Collection’s Collins C. Diboll...
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
225batonrouge.com
Local landscaping business turns to native plants in response to the ‘kill your lawn’ trend
It seems like the responsible thing to do, creating the kind of manicured lawn and flowerbeds that could win a “yard of the month” award. But modern landscaping as we know it, awash in orderly designs and tidy plants, isn’t always great for soil health and biodiversity. A better approach, say the founders of the south Louisiana company Swamp Fly, is to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects.
NOLA.com
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
Picayune Item
Historic early cold snap sets records this week
You knew it was cold this week, but you may not have realized just how unusual the cold air was that immersed Pearl River County and much of the central and eastern United States. This past Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022, was the earliest autumn freeze that has been observed...
whereyat.com
Vampires in New Orleans | Sink Your Teeth Into This Interview
When you think of New Orleans and vampires, what comes to mind? For most, it's the iconic film Interview with the Vampire with Hollywood star boys Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, or the or new AMC+ TV series, both based on the novel by Anne Rice. Or maybe the gruesome figures attributed to the Crescent City's historical vampiric legacy, such as the Carter Brothers, Jacques St. Germaine, or maybe the Ursuline convent's own Casket Girls. There are definitely vampires in New Orleans, and we found a real Nola vampire to give us the scoop.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
brproud.com
MYSTERY SOLVED: What was the bright light seen streaking across the night sky in Livingston Parish?
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – If you were looking up on Thursday, you may have seen something streaking through the night sky between 7:20 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. The debate began as to what it was soon after it was posted on social media by Carlee Hurley. A long...
NOLA.com
A soaring foyer and a saltwater pool mix for luxe living in a $1.9M Belle Chasse home
A blend of traditional and contemporary styles melds well in this stately home in Belle Chasse's Parks of Plaquemines gated subdivision. Completed in 2019 for a parade of homes, it features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 5,200 square feet on an almost half-acre lot. The home, at 326...
Comments / 0