The people voted No and now they don't want to hear what the Judge has to say! Who do these people think they work for? Ginger Nelson should pay the attorney fees, not the tax payers!!
quit ignoring the vote. and... re-evaluate the 25% plus increase in house appraisals. compares to gouging. the appraisal is destroying people gonna have to pay higher taxes. crappy backdoor move when the vote was NO.
I moved here in 2018 and I voted for the remodel in 2020 but the majority voted no. At the time I thought it would be good for the city but accepted the will of the majority. The city council should not be trying to sneak it in the back door. Everyone I talk to seems to dislike Ginger Nelson but they apparently keep voting for her. (I didn't) These local news articles have very little in depth information in them whether they are about school lockdowns or sneaky council moves. I'll certainly be doing my best to research the issue and will hold these people accountable with my next vote.
