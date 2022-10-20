ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 6

Joanna Wann
4d ago

The people voted No and now they don't want to hear what the Judge has to say! Who do these people think they work for? Ginger Nelson should pay the attorney fees, not the tax payers!!

Reply
7
dorable59
4d ago

quit ignoring the vote. and... re-evaluate the 25% plus increase in house appraisals. compares to gouging. the appraisal is destroying people gonna have to pay higher taxes. crappy backdoor move when the vote was NO.

Reply
3
Monica
4d ago

I moved here in 2018 and I voted for the remodel in 2020 but the majority voted no. At the time I thought it would be good for the city but accepted the will of the majority. The city council should not be trying to sneak it in the back door. Everyone I talk to seems to dislike Ginger Nelson but they apparently keep voting for her. (I didn't) These local news articles have very little in depth information in them whether they are about school lockdowns or sneaky council moves. I'll certainly be doing my best to research the issue and will hold these people accountable with my next vote.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

A Suspicious Package in Downtown Amarillo

Photo Courtesy of Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick / CC BY-SA 3.0. On Friday, October 21st, Amarillo Police Department was called about a peculiar package outside the Military Entrance Processing Station on 1100 S. Filmore Street. APD was called at 2:10 P.M. by the Department of Homeland Security. The...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

What Fast Food Restaurant Is Missing In Amarillo?

One thing Amarillo has seen a lot of lately is new businesses opening. A good chunk of those has been new restaurants for us to enjoy. Even with all the different restaurant openings, we still find ourselves griping about what restaurants should REALLY be opening. Reddit (my favorite place) popped...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo schools attend mentoring program at Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center have hosted a Career Discovery Day for students in high school. Seven Amarillo High Schools were at the Don Harrington Discovery Center today to hear about career opportunities. The students rotated among three broad panels:. Health and Medicine. Law, Business and...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Emergency Landing At Rick Husband Airport

A flight from Denver to Houston had to make an emergency landing in Amarillo, Friday. The American Airlines flight 510 was forced to make a landing at Rick Husband International Airport when a passenger on-board underwent cardiac arrest. Amarillo Fire Department officials say an ICU nurse and a flight medic...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Council Plans Closed Meeting on Fairly Lawsuit

Amarillo City Council is set to hold a closed door meeting about the Alex Fairly lawsuit regarding Civic Center renovation funding during their regular meeting on Tuesday. According to an agenda posted by the city, the council will convene in an executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss several topics, including the Fairly lawsuit.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Where can I vote early for the 2022 election?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday marked the first day of early voting for the upcoming Nov. 8 election throughout the state of Texas. The upcoming election will give Texas residents a chance to make their voices heard in a number of national, state and local races. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, some of the […]
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives

On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Randall County Sheriff’s Office joins Ring’s ‘Neighbors app’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced they have joined Ring’s Neighbors app, a real-time crime and safety alert app. Ring allows law enforcement agencies to sign up on the app to access and monitor neighborhoods in the area. Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis says,...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Woman Who Became One of Amarillo’s most Important Figures

Chances are that if you’ve lived in Amarillo for some time, you’ve seen the name Oliver Eakle at least a couple of times, whether it be in the name of the park of the same name, or an entire neighborhood that shares this name. As goes for every name embedded into Amarillo’s foundation, this name has a deep history and a deep connection with Amarillo. Although the name Oliver Eakle may sound like a man’s name, you will be surprised to learn that this name actually belonged to one of Amarillo’s most important businesswomen. Her full name, Melissa Dora Oliver-Eakle.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Saturday night. According to an APD press release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of south Western Street and Shelby Drive at around 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 22. Officers said a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica struck […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were trying to serve a warrant. According to a officials, deputies went to serve James Flynn with a felony arrest warrant for Aggravated assault. When the deputies attempted to serve the...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Council Tables Rezoning Request

A rezoning request considered by Amarillo City Council was delayed during a meeting earlier this month. The request, made by Marcelino Alvarado and his son with the same name, was to rezone 710 North Mirror, which is currently an empty lot zoned for apartments, to allow the construction of a new and used auto dealership.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Two People Dead Following Truck Wreck

Two people are dead following a semi-truck collision just outside Vega, Friday. Texas Department Of Public Safety troopers say at 5:15 a.m., Friday morning, a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer was going west on I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt .was parking on the westbound shoulder and had just attached a semi-trailer to it.
VEGA, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66

Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Quick Quack Car Wash ‘Quackenstein’s Car Wash’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Quick Quack Car Wash joined us in studio to talk about Quackenstein’s Car Wash happening two weekends in October starting Friday. Quick Quack said 1920 S Grand St and 3574 South Soncy Road are participating locations in Amarillo. Quackenstein’s Car Wash dates...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?

New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

CIRT Incident At Amarillo Hotel, Suspect Identified

Amarillo Police have identified a man arrested Thursday, after a CIRT incident at the La Quinta Hotel. The incident at 2108 South Georgia ended up with the arrest of 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct. He’s been booked into the Randall County Detention Center. Police...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy