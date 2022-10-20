ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Suspect identified in homicide investigation of 70-year-old woman, police say

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0at8O3_0igmkvrO00

St. Petersburg Police said a 70-year-old woman was violently killed by her boyfriend and her friends discovered her body inside her condominium on Thursday afternoon.

Police arrived at Parkshore Plaza on Beach Drive Northeast around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. The victim's friends became concerned when she did not show up for lunch, according to police.

"The door was locked and they felt it was highly unusual for her not to show up or not to call them. They knew her car was in the garage and they wanted to make sure she was okay," said Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Pete Police Department.

Police said the friends contacted maintenance who got into the victim's condo and discovered the scene.

St. Pete Police identified the victim as 70-year-old Deborah Ann Haugh.

Police said Haugh's 57-year-old boyfriend, Tracy Lee Lukanic, killed her and committed suicide earlier Thursday morning.

"The condominium is being very cooperative and we're working through management and security in order to get all of the surveillance video in order to see if this can help us piece together exactly what happened," said Fernandez.

St. Pete Police said she suffered trauma from a violent act, but have not said how she died. Detectives have not revealed a motive.

"A crime like this with a 70-year-old woman is always a difficult situation, and it is a very violent crime scene no matter where it would happen in the city," said Fernandez.

Police said Haugh lived alone in her condo.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials will provide more updates as they become available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are continuing to investigate the death Monday of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon. Police...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night as they continue the search for leads. Bradenton Police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street East at about 8:45 p.m. Once they arrived they found the body of a 64-year-old Bradenton man.
BRADENTON, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy