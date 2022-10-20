Suspect identified in homicide investigation of 70-year-old woman, police say

St. Petersburg Police said a 70-year-old woman was violently killed by her boyfriend and her friends discovered her body inside her condominium on Thursday afternoon.

Police arrived at Parkshore Plaza on Beach Drive Northeast around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. The victim's friends became concerned when she did not show up for lunch, according to police.

"The door was locked and they felt it was highly unusual for her not to show up or not to call them. They knew her car was in the garage and they wanted to make sure she was okay," said Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Pete Police Department.

Police said the friends contacted maintenance who got into the victim's condo and discovered the scene.

St. Pete Police identified the victim as 70-year-old Deborah Ann Haugh.

Police said Haugh's 57-year-old boyfriend, Tracy Lee Lukanic, killed her and committed suicide earlier Thursday morning.

"The condominium is being very cooperative and we're working through management and security in order to get all of the surveillance video in order to see if this can help us piece together exactly what happened," said Fernandez.

St. Pete Police said she suffered trauma from a violent act, but have not said how she died. Detectives have not revealed a motive.

"A crime like this with a 70-year-old woman is always a difficult situation, and it is a very violent crime scene no matter where it would happen in the city," said Fernandez.

Police said Haugh lived alone in her condo.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials will provide more updates as they become available.