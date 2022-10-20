Russia is "probably" paying for Iranian kamikaze drones by assisting Iran's nuclear research programs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday. Zelenskyy made the statement during an address to the Haaretz Democracy Conference on Monday, saying Russia has purchased at least 2,000 Shahed-136 drones and has used them to bombard Ukraine. Iranian instructors have been spotted in Belarus teaching Russian forces to coordinate drone strikes with the Iranian-made drone system, leading to further fears that Belarus' role in the conflict in Ukraine may soon escalate.

23 HOURS AGO