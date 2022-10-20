RGJ 2022 election guide: Questions for Edwin Lyngar, running for Washoe County District 5

Democrat Edwin Lyngar seeks to unseat two-term Republican incumbent Jeanne Herman on the Washoe County board of commissioners.

Their race is for District 5, which covers most of rural Washoe County and now — because of redistricting — Somersett.

Who is Edwin Lyngar?

Age: 49

49 Party affiliation: Democrat

Democrat Family status: Married with five children and grandfather

Married with five children and grandfather Day job: Teacher at TMCC, owner of yoga studio

Teacher at TMCC, owner of yoga studio Education: Bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, master’s degrees in English as well as fine arts and creative writing

Bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, master’s degrees in English as well as fine arts and creative writing How long have you lived in your district: Same house for 10 years, but one year in the district because of redistricting

Same house for 10 years, but one year in the district because of redistricting Political experience: First-time candidate

Below is an edited transcript of a phone conversation with the RGJ.

RGJ 2022 election guide: Herman, Lyngar running for Washoe County District 5

What would you like to see done to make the Nevada Cares Campus safer?

We need to stop treating homeless people as a monolithic group. We have temporary homelessness, we have chronic homelessness, and we have substance abuse. And I want to see more services added to the Cares campus. I want to see us make sure that the people who come through the Cares campus get the individual service they need so that we can stop cycling them through and find placements for those we can and start to deal with those people who are chronically homeless.

If you could get one proposal approved in 2023 on the commission, what would it be?

I would love to see the county fire and emergency medical services get an agreement with the city of Reno and other jurisdictions to have better services to the public. If we got the parties together and solved that issue, I would feel successful. I'm not sure what that would look like, but it is an issue that is very much on my mind.

It’s a political hot potato. I've talked to the chiefs of department and the folks on the ground, and everybody knows it's a problem. But there has been no political will to weigh in because so many parties are involved, but it's got to be done. This idea that you could have a heart attack in front of a county fire station but the county would not be called to respond and, instead, the city would send somebody from two miles away, it's just not acceptable.

If you could improve one thing about the county’s election process, what would it be?

I would stop the wholesale attack on election volunteers and staff so we can lower the temperature of the irrational fights we're having over election fraud. We need to look at how to improve things without attacking people and making the problem worse, because that's what we're doing right now.

Related: 2020 election denial is on the ballot in Nevada this year. These are the candidates.

Do you think there was widespread fraud in the 2022 primary?

There is absolutely no evidence of fraud in the 2022 primary. Outrageous claims require real evidence. To just say these things as if they are true undermines the system, and we have to stop doing that.

Will you challenge the results of the general election on the basis of widespread fraud?

I will not challenge the results of the election. I respect the will of the voters and I respect the process so I will accept any outcome.

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal, as well as writes Fact Checker and Ask the RGJ articles. His position is supported by donations and grants. Because of this, the journalism he creates is free for all to read. If you'd like to see more articles like this, please consider sharing this article or giving through PayPal here — 100% of donations go to Mark's wages.

Subscribe to Mark's Greater Reno weekly newsletter here . Follow him @GreaterReno , Facebook.com/GreaterReno , and Instagram.com/GreaterRenoRGJ .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: RGJ 2022 election guide: Questions for Edwin Lyngar, running for Washoe County District 5