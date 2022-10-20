Read full article on original website
Ashley Balentine
4d ago
it wasn't no self defense period she knew was she did that's y she waited 13minutes to even call the police an her mom told her to mention self defense I seen videos of her being the aggressor that's for sure! she needs to be locked up!!!!
Reply(4)
4
Brittany Bostick
4d ago
I kind of feel sorry for her. If she was being abused and she had to defend herself that’s a scary place to be in. I’ve been there but I was the one put in the hospital. His family can’t say that he wasn’t like that because of how they raised him. They don’t know what he does when he is not in their presence. He could have been raised in the best home but mental issues can come from any home life. Good or bad.
Reply
2
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Comments / 9