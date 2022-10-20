ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Caden

By Cortney Evans
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Meet Caden, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!

This sweet Chocolate Labrador Retriever mix is four months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter.

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Jaxson

Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333.

