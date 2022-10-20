News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Caden
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Meet Caden, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!
This sweet Chocolate Labrador Retriever mix is four months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter.News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Jaxson
Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter.
Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0