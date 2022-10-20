Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Enjoy the sights, sounds, feel of autumn at Cape Carteret Fall Festival
CAPE CARTERET — It’s almost time for the annual Cape Carteret Fall Festival, which brings dozens of craft vendors, great music and hayrides through the neighborhood to the Community Park behind town hall off Dolphin Street. The event will be from 1 to 6 p.m. – a little...
newbernnow.com
Around Town: MumFeast Photo Gallery
MumFeast was described in a press release as restaurant dining, food trucks, artisans, shopping, seven musicians, and a wine garden by Melissa Riggle, Director of Craven County Tourism and Development. If you missed it, Middle Street (200-300 blocks) and Pollock Street (300-400 blocks) were closed for the festivities. Here are...
newbernnow.com
Update on Repairs and Renovation Work at the Craven County Courthouse
Assistant County Manager Gene Hodges updated the Craven County Commissioners on the status of the Craven County Courthouse Rebuild Project during their board meeting on Sept. 19, 2022. He stated, Craven County was awarded $5 million from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund Grant for repairs and renovation work at the Craven County Courthouse in Nov. 2021.
newbernnow.com
Talented Performers Kick Off Exploration in the Arts Three-Concert Series
Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) is pleased to announce the 2022-23 Explorations in the Arts three-concert series. It will open with Collaborations, a one-of-a-kind, one-night-only musical event that will combine the talents of four New Bern performers, on Friday, Nov. 18. Local musician Simon Spalding...
Gift Expo, Fall Home Expo coming in November to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On November 19-20, the New Bern Convention Center will be in a festive mood. The Gift Expo and the Fall Home Expo will be held during the two days. There will be hundreds of gift ideas for the entire family, plus you can explore the Fall Home Expo for gift […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 19, 20 & 21
Wilson Earley, 75, of Otway passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Elbert Ray Fulcher, Bettie. Elbert Ray Fulcher,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Wreck Thursday kills three members of Beaufort family
BEAUFORT — A single-vehicle wreck Down East on Highway 101 near its intersection with Russell’s Creek Road, killed three members of a Beaufort family Thursday night. According to a preliminary report from the N.C. Highway Patrol, the victims were David McDonald, Theodora McDonald and Christopher McDonald. According to...
Food Lion Feeds gives back to communities facing hunger with Kinston event
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A helpful event that gives back to communities is coming to Kinston. On Saturday, the Kinston Yam Gleaning will take place at the Cunningham Research Farm, located at 200 Cunningham Rd. in Kinston. The event will be set up by Food Lion through its Food Lion Feeds program, which looks to […]
Trunk-or-treat event to be held by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will be holding an event called “Heroes of the Night!” The event will be held this Friday. This will be a trunk-or-treat event that will allow the officers to hand out candy to all the citizens who show up. It will be from 5 – 8 […]
wcti12.com
Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Is Getting Overrun By Ducks
When my kids were little we used to take a little trip to a local pond and feed the ducks. Sometimes this went well and sometimes it didn’t. Occasionally they would try to attack us and always there was poop. Lots and lots of poop. One North Carolina town is frustrated because of the volume of ducks that just don’t seem to want to go anywhere.
WITN
Pitt County Animal Services full after 30+ cats removed from home
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter is seeking donations after dozens of cats are removed from a home. “Cats were popping out from underneath beds, couches, closets, bathrooms, pillows,” said John Quick, a Pitt County animal control officer, when describing what he saw. On Monday...
Washington wraps up busy ‘Smoke on the Water’ weekend
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington wrapped up a busy, jam-packed weekend with the 22nd annual Smoke on the Water festival. Hosted by the Washington Noon Rotary Club, BBQ cooks from across the state went head to head in a BBQ and chili contest. There were also a car show, vendors and a 5K race, sponsored […]
Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
carolinacoastonline.com
County commissioners OK participation in ‘Operation Green Light’ for veterans
BEAUFORT — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday on Tuesday, Nov. 11, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, Oct. 17 to participate in a new program to recognize the men and women in uniform who are transitioning from active service. ‘Operation...
WITN
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Cornbread
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, with another Fur Baby Feature!. 5-month-old Cornbread joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. She is super friendly and loving. She has been spending some time in a...
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
Wayne County man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mystery is over. Last week, it was learned someone in Wayne County had a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Turns out, Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro had that ticket. Marks tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky […]
neusenews.com
Update: Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on the scene, incident on Neuse Road
At 2:19, a trespassing call was reported. The incident happened across the street from 3776 Neuse Road. The first officer was on the scene at 2:41. At 2:49, two officers on the scene requested a supervisor. At 2:57, a deputy called in shots fired. Witnesses called and said deputies needed...
