Brad Pitt Reportedly Thinks Emily Ratajkowski Is ‘the Hottest Thing on the Planet’ Amid Dating Rumors
With the rumors heating up that Brad Pitt is dating newly single Emily Ratajkowski, sources close to the couple are starting to talk. And oh boy, are they blabbing some juicy details about what the 58-year-old Oscar winner reportedly thinks about the 31-year-old actress!. Even though the dynamic duo has...
Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything!
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos from inside her star-studded Club Renaissance Party and they're everything!
Emily Ratajkowski & Brad Pitt’s Reported ‘Casual’ Relationship Might Have a Serious Future
Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt’s approach to dating might be slow and steady right now, but it possibly is the right strategy for a long-term relationship. The duo isn’t rushing into anything, but they certainly have a lot in common when it comes to their personal situations after ending their respective marriages.
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Slays in White and Tight Underwear at Paris Fashion Week
We see London, we see France, we see Kylie at Paris Fashion Week rocking a hot pair of underpants. At this point, we're all used to seeing the youngest Jenner sister rock, well, just about everything you can think of. A royal blue velvet gown befitting of a Disney Villain? Check. Barely-there crochet dresses that look like they were made in a '70s art classroom? Yup. And how about a futuristic hooded tank top? Kylie's been there, done that. Just this week, the billion-dollar, Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed she's not afraid to take risks as she wore a bed sheet dress outside of the bedroom (no toga party in sight). From bleached eyebrows and nude pantaboot one-pieces to Madonna-inspired cone bras and little black (latex) dresses, our girl has tried almost every style in the big book of fashion. But even with her past forrays into lingerie, we never could have predicted that she would make a simple pair of tighty-whities into a statement piece.
womansday.com
See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit
Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Jessica Simpson Embraces Her Athletic Figure in Shapely Bodysuit From Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson is showing off the hard work she’s put into her exercise regimen by flaunting her athletic physique. The 42-year-old mom of three also decided to take a bit of fashion inspo from Kim Kardashian by donning one of her SKIMS bodysuit designs.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Ex-Nanny Claims Olivia Wilde Flaunted Engagement Ring Weeks Before Dumping Unsuspecting Fiancé Jason Sudeikis For Harry Styles
An ex-nanny who worked for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis said the actress was loud and proud about showcasing her engagement ring weeks before dumping the actor for current beau Harry Styles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The woman, who is remaining anonymous, has continued to drop bombshells about their pre-breakup drama in an explosive tell-all interview that is slowly rolling out.Their former nanny referenced the couple's Labor Day beach trip in September 2020, when Wilde was all smiles while wearing her diamond sparkler on the sand in Malibu."This was right before she started seeing Harry," the ex-nanny told DailyMail.com. At...
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras
What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Emily Blunt Stunned Fans In A Curve-Hugging Halter LBD At The BFI London Film Awards
Emily Blunt turned heads at the BFI London Film Awards red carpet last week in a ruching, floor-length little black dress that was straight off the runway. The A Quiet Place star, 39, stunned in a curve-hugging, black Saint Laurent gown with a halter neckline and ruching fabric as she promoted her upcoming television series, The English.
In Style
Kate Hudson's Plunging Ruched Dress Is so 2010
It's no mystery that Kate Hudson has been killing the fashion game while promoting her highly-anticipated film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. And during the BFI London Film Festival, the actress served in look after look — her most recent paying homage to the aughts. On Sunday, Hudson...
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Against Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
Kim Kardashian addressed recent antisemitic remarks made by her ex-husband, Kanye West. The reality star and entrepreneur, who just celebrated her 42nd birthday, shared a statement on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 24, reading: "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."
In Style
Kerry Washington Debuted the Shortest Bob in a Cropped Polo Shirt on the Red Carpet
Kerry Washington just put a very 2022 spin on a classic staple, all while debuting the shortest bob, ever. On Tuesday, the actress attended the premiere of her new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil in a green Ralph Lauren set (styled by the one and only Law Roach) that featured a cropped polo top embroidered with the brand's initials and a taffeta skirt with a knotted midsection and long train. She finished the look with bronze platforms and drop earrings.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Met Over a Decade Ago on "Hannah Montana"
Billy Ray Cyrus's "achy breaky heart" is once again off the market. Since announcing his split from wife Tish Cyrus in April, many have wondered where the singer's love life will lead him next, and it appears to be with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose. The two sparked romance rumors back in...
Prevention
See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down the Red Carpet in Figure-Hugging Dress
Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Reese, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart neckline featured a sheer panel down the middle to add a bit of drama. Reese completed her outfit with matching brown heels and a white clutch purse.
Mandy Moore Welcomes Her Second Child: "Ozzie Is Here!"
Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are officially the parents of two! The "This Is Us" alum announced the birth of her second child on Oct. 21 alongside a photo of her new baby boy. "Ozzie is here!" Moore captioned the Instagram post on Friday. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"
Starz Finally Renews "P-Valley" For a Third Season: "Y'all Was Pressed, Huh?"
After 67 long days of waiting, Starz has finally renewed "P-Valley" for season three. Fans of the hit strip-club drama have been impatiently refreshing the show's social media pages ever since season two concluded on Aug. 14, and Starz, as well as the "P-Valley" cast, finally confirmed the news on Oct. 20 in a video announcement shared on Instagram.
Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings & A White Tank Leaving Gym Amid Nanny Claims: Photos
Olivia Wilde looked carefree and composed as she headed to the gym on Friday, Oct. 21 in Los Angeles following another drama-filled week. The 38-year-old Don’t Worry Darling director wore black workout leggings and a white tank paired with black sneakers. Her blonde hair was worn down under a white baseball cap and she appeared to have a slight grin on her face before her workout sesh. Afterward, she was seen looking refreshed with her hat off and hair thrown up into a bun.
