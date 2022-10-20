We see London, we see France, we see Kylie at Paris Fashion Week rocking a hot pair of underpants. At this point, we're all used to seeing the youngest Jenner sister rock, well, just about everything you can think of. A royal blue velvet gown befitting of a Disney Villain? Check. Barely-there crochet dresses that look like they were made in a '70s art classroom? Yup. And how about a futuristic hooded tank top? Kylie's been there, done that. Just this week, the billion-dollar, Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed she's not afraid to take risks as she wore a bed sheet dress outside of the bedroom (no toga party in sight). From bleached eyebrows and nude pantaboot one-pieces to Madonna-inspired cone bras and little black (latex) dresses, our girl has tried almost every style in the big book of fashion. But even with her past forrays into lingerie, we never could have predicted that she would make a simple pair of tighty-whities into a statement piece.

21 DAYS AGO