Tacoma, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle Children’s seeing spike in RSV cases

SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country, including ones in Western Washington, are dealing with a spike in cases of RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — a common respiratory virus. Seattle Children’s Hospital officials said they are seeing twice as many patients compared to a typical October, and...
KING 5

Two work trucks stolen, crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — A pair of stolen work trucks crashed at different locations in Seattle early Monday morning, according to authorities. Officials said an Automated Gates truck was stolen and crashed on East Marginal Way near Ellis Avenue. The stolen truck went about three miles before the crash. >> Download...
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Grocery store unions push back on Kroger-Albertsons merger

Seattle, WA. – The news of the potential Kroger-Albertson’s merger is drawing pushback from grocery store workers. Unions UFCW 3000, UFCW 367 and Teamsters 38 are strongly opposing an upcoming dividend payment of $4 billion from Albertsons to shareholders, as well as the merger altogether. Tom Geiger, a...
KING 5

King County looks to double conservation property tax

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
KING 5

'Unprecedented volumes': RSV cases in King County on the rise

KING COUNTY, Wash. — There has been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in King County. King County Health said they are expecting a particularly bad RSV season this year due to the effects of the pandemic. As social distancing measures are rolling back, people are being exposed to more viruses than they have in recent years and are often more susceptible because they haven’t been exposed recently.
KING 5

