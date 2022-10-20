Read full article on original website
Physicians in Seattle, Tacoma see unprecedented volume of children with respiratory illnesses
SEATTLE — After weeks of poor air quality and seasonal changes, physicians in Seattle and Tacoma say they’re seeing unprecedented volumes of children with respiratory illnesses. Numbers from Mary Bridge Children's Hospital show that 60% of the visits to the Emergency Department are respiratory-related. “Anybody who has a...
Seattle Children’s seeing spike in RSV cases
SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country, including ones in Western Washington, are dealing with a spike in cases of RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — a common respiratory virus. Seattle Children’s Hospital officials said they are seeing twice as many patients compared to a typical October, and...
Investigation finds software company's algorithm could be artificially inflating rent prices in Seattle
SEATTLE — A software company and nine property management groups are being accused of artificially inflating rents. An investigation found the software that sparked the lawsuit is used by management companies in Seattle. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District County in San Diego by renters. It alleges the...
'A failure': How Washington’s cannabis program shut out Black business owners
SEATTLE — Washington state's retail cannabis program shut out minority business owners and now Black business owners are demanding change. The vast majority of cannabis retailers in Washington state aren’t owned by people of color, and just 4% are Black-owned, according to 2021 data from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB).
WA Cares Fund projected to be solvent through 2098 in new analysis
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state’s long-term care program - known as the WA Cares Fund - is projected to be solvent through June 2098, according to a new study published by the Office of the State Actuary. The WA Cares Fund will begin collecting premiums in July 2023,...
Two work trucks stolen, crash in Seattle
SEATTLE — A pair of stolen work trucks crashed at different locations in Seattle early Monday morning, according to authorities. Officials said an Automated Gates truck was stolen and crashed on East Marginal Way near Ellis Avenue. The stolen truck went about three miles before the crash. >> Download...
Socialist Seattle Dem who pushed police defunding fumes at cops for not protecting her from feces thrower
Progressive Seattle city council member Kshama Savant is upset with police department for not doing more to protect her from a suspect who reportedly keeps throwing feces on her lawn.
Despite Projections, ‘New’ Study Claims WA CARES Act Now Solvent
This summer, after an extensive evaluation of Washington state's controversial CARES Act, or long-term care insurance plan, it was found to be insolvent even before it began. Now, new state study claims CARES Act is solvent, or able to provide money for intended uses. In June, the Washington Policy Center...
KUOW
WA softened drug penalties last year. Now some South King County cities are cracking down
For months, a coalition of mayors in South King County has criticized state and county approaches to public safety. In an open letter published in August, they blamed methamphetamine and “a flood of fentanyl” for an increase in violence and property crimes. Now these Western Washington cities are...
Tacoma Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting
Tacoma Police hope the public recognizes the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Detectives say Oct. 2, at 7:38 p.m., a white Volkswagon Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Tavern at 1213 S 56th Street. The pictured red Honda Civic...
Local, federal authorities arrest trio in Whatcom fentanyl-trafficking operation
Undercover agents set drug deal at cafe near Bellingham airport.
Yakima Herald Republic
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
Grocery store unions push back on Kroger-Albertsons merger
Seattle, WA. – The news of the potential Kroger-Albertson’s merger is drawing pushback from grocery store workers. Unions UFCW 3000, UFCW 367 and Teamsters 38 are strongly opposing an upcoming dividend payment of $4 billion from Albertsons to shareholders, as well as the merger altogether. Tom Geiger, a...
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
King County looks to double conservation property tax
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
Agency finds possible cause of seaplane crash that killed 10
U.S. investigators said Monday they have found a potential cause of a seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
'Unprecedented volumes': RSV cases in King County on the rise
KING COUNTY, Wash. — There has been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in King County. King County Health said they are expecting a particularly bad RSV season this year due to the effects of the pandemic. As social distancing measures are rolling back, people are being exposed to more viruses than they have in recent years and are often more susceptible because they haven’t been exposed recently.
q13fox.com
Sawant says feces thrown at her home repeatedly, claims Seattle Police 'failing to investigate' threats
SEATTLE - City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wrote a letter to officials claiming the Seattle Police Department (SPD) was "failing to investigate" several escalating threats made against her, including feces being thrown at her home repeatedly. According to Sawant, bags of human feces have been thrown into her yard six times,...
Tri-City Herald
Robbers steal expensive designer purses from Tacoma home in armed break-in, police say
Three armed men broke into a South End residence early Monday and stole designer purses estimated to be worth about $10,000, according to Tacoma Police Department. The break-in was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence in the 6300 block of Fawcett Avenue, police said. No one was injured during the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
