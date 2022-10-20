FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Donaldsonville apartments with people inside
Suspect arrested after multiple apartments struck by gunfire in Donaldsonville
Plaquemine parks repeatedly vandalized; two teens arrested
Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested
Judge orders Jaicedric Williams be held without bond for charges in separate case
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for person of interest in several burglaries
Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
Man arrested in connection with shooting, authorities say
Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
Ascension Parish community holds benefit for man beaten in road rage incident
Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say
Cause of fire in Central ruled arson
Accident involving overturned truck on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. injures 1
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0