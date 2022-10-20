ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

WAFB

Plaquemine parks repeatedly vandalized; two teens arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens were arrested on Monday, Oct.24 for breaking into the COPAC and setting two vehicles on fire, officials say. The two vehicles were reportedly being used by the Plaquemine Fire Department and Iberville firefighters for training on removing injured people from wrecked vehicles. According to officials, the two teens were caught on camera vandalizing the park.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested in connection with shooting, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 21. The suspect, John Tyson, 37, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, authorities added. Arrest documents show the shooting happened...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11

Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cause of fire in Central ruled arson

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Central Fire Department are looking into an arson case that happened late Sunday, Oct. 24. According to officials, the fire broke out at an empty home on Lovett Road near Prairie Drive. They added that there were no injuries. Several agencies responded to...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB.com

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

