Myrtle Beach, SC

Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York

By Isabella Colello
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNkd2_0igmj8Ab00

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police.

Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, according to police.

Police say that Holmes is wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant for an armed robbery, which was issued by Horry County.

Holmes was taken to the Jefferson County CAP Court. He will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail awaiting extradition to South Carolina, according to police.

Black River Police Department assisted New York State Police in the investigation.

