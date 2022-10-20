ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow City, AL

wrganews.com

Cedartown Man arrested for trying to Flee from Traffic Stop

A 22-year-old Cedartown man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department Friday night for attempting to flee from a police officer. According to Floyd County Jail records, Dylan Tyler Jarrell of a Montana Drive address allegedly tried to speed away from a traffic stop near Black Bluffs Road at the Coosa Bridge.
CEDARTOWN, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Man arrested for multiple charges including Hijacking a Motor Vehicle

A 20-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department for multiple charges including Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Jamerious Davion Trammell of a Southern Street address was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly stole a car and used it to cause injury to the victim.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
southerntorch.com

Update on missing persons

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of. 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried. about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least. call someone to just let them know...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Subligna Man Accused Of Assaulting Two Women

A thirty-three-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two women last Sunday on Nugget Ridge Road in Chattooga County. WZQZ Radio reported that the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stated that Corey Duke Gregory of Subligna was intoxicated when he got into an argument with a woman who was attempting to help another woman whose vehicle had broken down. Gregory allegedly shoved one of the women against the vehicle while a juvenile was inside. Gregory also apparently pushed the other woman to the ground. Gregory was charged with simple battery and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Monday, October 24, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, October 24, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, October 24, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Friday October 21st

Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
wrganews.com

Unidentified Body found near Etowah River Bank

An unidentified body was found on the bank of the Etowah River on Sunday evening. According to the Floyd County Coroner’s Office, an unidentified victim is a caucasian man in his early 40s. The cause of death is unknown, but Gene Proctor with the Floyd County Coroner’s Office stated...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

POLICE: Madison man facing drug charges following search warrant

A Madison man was arrested during a search warrant on Friday. The Madison Police Department SWAT Team seized about two pounds of methamphetamine and various other controlled substances. The search warrant was conducted on Shelton Road at the request of the North Alabama Drug Task Force. 41-year-old Christopher L. Jefferson,...
MADISON, AL
wrganews.com

Lindale man charged with drug trafficking

A 54-year-old man was arrested on Booze mountain road by Floyd county police on Thursday after he allegedly used a cellular device to facilitate drug deals. Randy Thomas Myers of Lindale, GA was also found with 28 grams of meth on his person at the time of his arrest. Myers...
LINDALE, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Man arrested for Battery & Felony Probation Violation

A 45-year-old Rome man was arrested on Wilkerson Road by the Floyd County Police Department on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked someone with an axe handle. James Timothy Moore of a Wynnie Road Address was arrested this week after reports said he struck the wrist of a victim with a headless axe handle. The victim suffered serious injuries from the attack. Moore is being charged with battery (family Violence) and felony probation violation.
ROME, GA
WKRG News 5

Alabama pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

