Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp

Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...
Amkor Leverages Its Global Automotive Leadership to Support European Semiconductor Ecosystem

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its commitment to supporting European initiatives to achieve strategic regionalization for automotive semiconductors. The proliferation of applications for automotive semiconductors continues to accelerate — from electrification, body electronics, and connectivity to ADAS and infotainment....
Headwall Partners to Present at the 2022 North American Steel Alliance Forecast Conference

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - October 24, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent corporate finance and strategic advisory firm focused principally on the steel & metals industry, today announced that its Founder and Managing Partner, Peter J. Scott, will present at the North American Steel Alliance (NASA) Forecast Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV Raises US$4.5 Billion at First Close

Fourth vintage of global diversified infrastructure fund seeks to capitalize on the long-term trends of Decarbonization, Decentralization, and Digitalization. First closing secures commitments representing over half of targeted fundraise. BlackRock Alternatives (“BlackRock”), through its Infrastructure business, has raised US$4.5 billion in initial investor commitments for BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV...
Hashdex Expands The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets to Global Financial Advisors

NEW YORK, ZURICH (October 25, 2022) - Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets has expanded its curriculum for financial advisors worldwide. The 12-part course, which is open to accredited advisors globally, is a free educational program to support financial professionals interested in the digital asset ecosystem.
Bubbl announces launch of Bubbl Lite to serve the SME market

The launch of the self-serve product follows a significant funding round at the hyperpersonal mobile marketing platform. London, UK 25th Oct 2022: Disruptive mobile marketing platform, Bubbl, has launched a new self-serve product, Bubbl Lite, designed with the small business community in mind. This news follows a significant funding round at the world’s first hypermobile, ‘out of app’ marketing platform.
Smart Cities Global Market Report 2022: 5G Technology to Play a Transformational Role in Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart Cities - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$680.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Global Synthetic Sapphire Market Analysis Report 2022: Market Revenue Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Synthetic Sapphire: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report will cover the synthetic sapphire industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions and applications. Furthermore, the ongoing market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.
ZIVO Bioscience Announces Plans for a New Streamlined, Focused Corporate Structure and Establishes the ZIVOLife Agtech Business

ZIVOLife to be Granted Exclusive Worldwide Limited License to ZIVO Bioscience Intellectual Property for the Production and Supply of Whole Biomass Algal Products. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced plans to create ZIVOLife LLC (“ZIVOLife”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, to streamline the Company’s corporate structure, better capitalize on the global agtech market opportunity and accelerate progress toward generating revenue from the Company’s proprietary algae biomass.
Dee Agarwal on The Benefits of Excellent Customer Service

ATLANTA, GA - October 25, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — The success or failure of a business largely depends on keeping customers happy, which in turn means creating a consistently positive customer experience. While many businesses still deprioritize customer service to focus on business expansion tactics, it may be the most effective tool for long-term customer retention, acquisition, and profitability.
Reveal Begins Rapid Deployment of Automated Data Connectors After Acquiring Technically Creative

Acquisition fuses Technically Creative’s expert team and established technology with Reveal’s leading AI platform to collect data and deliver insights with less time and resources. Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, announced today the acquisition of Technically Creative, an elite technology services company specializing...
Supply Chain Risk Management Platform by Avetta, LLC Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP® Ariba® Supplier Risk, the platform enables businesses to monitor supplier compliance status in real-time, helping companies manage safety, sustainability, and business risk. Avetta®, LLC, a leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced that its Supply Chain Risk Management platform is...
Global Electrosurgery Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Government Funding to Develop Advanced Medical Treatments Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Urologic, Cosmetic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 from USD...
Global Flexible Foam Market Report 2022: Versatility and Unique Physical Properties Driving Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Flexible Foam Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global flexible foam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global flexible foam market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
$500+ Million LiDAR Drones (Topographic, Bathymetric) Markets - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "LiDAR Drone Market by LiDAR Type (Topographic, Bathymetric), By Component (LiDAR Lasers, UAV Cameras), Drone Type (Rotary-Wing, Fixed-Wing), Range (Short-Range, Medium-range, Long-range), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The LiDAR Drone market is projected to grow from USD 147 million in...
Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 1, 2022

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after market close. Management will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Participant registration and webcast information is listed below.

