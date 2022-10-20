Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp
Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...
Woonsocket Call
Amkor Leverages Its Global Automotive Leadership to Support European Semiconductor Ecosystem
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its commitment to supporting European initiatives to achieve strategic regionalization for automotive semiconductors. The proliferation of applications for automotive semiconductors continues to accelerate — from electrification, body electronics, and connectivity to ADAS and infotainment....
Woonsocket Call
Headwall Partners to Present at the 2022 North American Steel Alliance Forecast Conference
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - October 24, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent corporate finance and strategic advisory firm focused principally on the steel & metals industry, today announced that its Founder and Managing Partner, Peter J. Scott, will present at the North American Steel Alliance (NASA) Forecast Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV Raises US$4.5 Billion at First Close
Fourth vintage of global diversified infrastructure fund seeks to capitalize on the long-term trends of Decarbonization, Decentralization, and Digitalization. First closing secures commitments representing over half of targeted fundraise. BlackRock Alternatives (“BlackRock”), through its Infrastructure business, has raised US$4.5 billion in initial investor commitments for BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV...
Woonsocket Call
Hashdex Expands The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets to Global Financial Advisors
NEW YORK, ZURICH (October 25, 2022) - Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets has expanded its curriculum for financial advisors worldwide. The 12-part course, which is open to accredited advisors globally, is a free educational program to support financial professionals interested in the digital asset ecosystem.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Woonsocket Call
Bubbl announces launch of Bubbl Lite to serve the SME market
The launch of the self-serve product follows a significant funding round at the hyperpersonal mobile marketing platform. London, UK 25th Oct 2022: Disruptive mobile marketing platform, Bubbl, has launched a new self-serve product, Bubbl Lite, designed with the small business community in mind. This news follows a significant funding round at the world’s first hypermobile, ‘out of app’ marketing platform.
Woonsocket Call
Smart Cities Global Market Report 2022: 5G Technology to Play a Transformational Role in Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Cities - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$680.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Woonsocket Call
Global Synthetic Sapphire Market Analysis Report 2022: Market Revenue Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Synthetic Sapphire: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report will cover the synthetic sapphire industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions and applications. Furthermore, the ongoing market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.
Woonsocket Call
ZIVO Bioscience Announces Plans for a New Streamlined, Focused Corporate Structure and Establishes the ZIVOLife Agtech Business
ZIVOLife to be Granted Exclusive Worldwide Limited License to ZIVO Bioscience Intellectual Property for the Production and Supply of Whole Biomass Algal Products. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced plans to create ZIVOLife LLC (“ZIVOLife”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, to streamline the Company’s corporate structure, better capitalize on the global agtech market opportunity and accelerate progress toward generating revenue from the Company’s proprietary algae biomass.
Woonsocket Call
Dee Agarwal on The Benefits of Excellent Customer Service
ATLANTA, GA - October 25, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — The success or failure of a business largely depends on keeping customers happy, which in turn means creating a consistently positive customer experience. While many businesses still deprioritize customer service to focus on business expansion tactics, it may be the most effective tool for long-term customer retention, acquisition, and profitability.
Woonsocket Call
Reveal Begins Rapid Deployment of Automated Data Connectors After Acquiring Technically Creative
Acquisition fuses Technically Creative’s expert team and established technology with Reveal’s leading AI platform to collect data and deliver insights with less time and resources. Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, announced today the acquisition of Technically Creative, an elite technology services company specializing...
Woonsocket Call
Supply Chain Risk Management Platform by Avetta, LLC Now Available on SAP® Store
By integrating with SAP® Ariba® Supplier Risk, the platform enables businesses to monitor supplier compliance status in real-time, helping companies manage safety, sustainability, and business risk. Avetta®, LLC, a leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced that its Supply Chain Risk Management platform is...
Woonsocket Call
Global Electrosurgery Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Government Funding to Develop Advanced Medical Treatments Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Urologic, Cosmetic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 from USD...
Woonsocket Call
Global Flexible Foam Market Report 2022: Versatility and Unique Physical Properties Driving Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Flexible Foam Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global flexible foam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global flexible foam market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Plant Milk Industry is Projected to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Plant Milk Market - Size & Forecasting to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global plant milk market in the COVID-19 period has been estimated to value USD 8,978.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 22,293.4 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.6%.
Woonsocket Call
$500+ Million LiDAR Drones (Topographic, Bathymetric) Markets - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "LiDAR Drone Market by LiDAR Type (Topographic, Bathymetric), By Component (LiDAR Lasers, UAV Cameras), Drone Type (Rotary-Wing, Fixed-Wing), Range (Short-Range, Medium-range, Long-range), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The LiDAR Drone market is projected to grow from USD 147 million in...
Woonsocket Call
Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 1, 2022
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after market close. Management will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Participant registration and webcast information is listed below.
Woonsocket Call
bit.bio Expands Independent Ethics and Sustainability Board as Part of Commitment to Being a Purpose Driven Company
Dr Enrica Alteri has extensive experience in drug discovery and clinical safety and worked at the European Medicines Agency for 8 years, serving on its Executive Board. Prof Jeffrey Skopek is Associate Professor of Law at the University of Cambridge and Deputy Director of its Centre for Law, Medicine and Life Sciences.
Woonsocket Call
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will...
Comments / 0