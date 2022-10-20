ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Paulding County boy

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy and are hoping someone can help them find him. Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office sent an alert about 14-year-old Landyn Faugno late Sunday night. According to officials, Faugno was last seen in the area...
wrganews.com

Unidentified Body found near Etowah River Bank

An unidentified body was found on the bank of the Etowah River on Sunday evening. According to the Floyd County Coroner’s Office, an unidentified victim is a caucasian man in his early 40s. The cause of death is unknown, but Gene Proctor with the Floyd County Coroner’s Office stated...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Cedartown Man arrested for trying to Flee from Traffic Stop

A 22-year-old Cedartown man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department Friday night for attempting to flee from a police officer. According to Floyd County Jail records, Dylan Tyler Jarrell of a Montana Drive address allegedly tried to speed away from a traffic stop near Black Bluffs Road at the Coosa Bridge.
CEDARTOWN, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Man arrested for multiple charges including Hijacking a Motor Vehicle

A 20-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department for multiple charges including Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Jamerious Davion Trammell of a Southern Street address was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly stole a car and used it to cause injury to the victim.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Paulding County deputy saves baby's life during traffic stop

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop. Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Subligna Man Accused Of Assaulting Two Women

A thirty-three-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two women last Sunday on Nugget Ridge Road in Chattooga County. WZQZ Radio reported that the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stated that Corey Duke Gregory of Subligna was intoxicated when he got into an argument with a woman who was attempting to help another woman whose vehicle had broken down. Gregory allegedly shoved one of the women against the vehicle while a juvenile was inside. Gregory also apparently pushed the other woman to the ground. Gregory was charged with simple battery and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Fatal Crash reported at Floyd/Bartow Line on Saturday

A 16-year-old Adairsville teen died in a one-vehicle car crash near the Floyd/Bartow County line on Saturday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Georgia 20, near mile marker 27. The driver failed to maintain their lane and traveled off the north side of the roadway.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Monday, October 24, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, October 24, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, October 24, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.

