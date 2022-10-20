Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Paulding County boy
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy and are hoping someone can help them find him. Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office sent an alert about 14-year-old Landyn Faugno late Sunday night. According to officials, Faugno was last seen in the area...
STILL MISSING: Search continues for missing Dekalb County teen
The search continues for a missing Dekalb County teen after she was last seen on September 26.
wrganews.com
Unidentified Body found near Etowah River Bank
An unidentified body was found on the bank of the Etowah River on Sunday evening. According to the Floyd County Coroner’s Office, an unidentified victim is a caucasian man in his early 40s. The cause of death is unknown, but Gene Proctor with the Floyd County Coroner’s Office stated...
wrganews.com
Cedartown Man arrested for trying to Flee from Traffic Stop
A 22-year-old Cedartown man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department Friday night for attempting to flee from a police officer. According to Floyd County Jail records, Dylan Tyler Jarrell of a Montana Drive address allegedly tried to speed away from a traffic stop near Black Bluffs Road at the Coosa Bridge.
‘I’m at a loss of words:’ Family of missing 17-year-old speaks after human remains found
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Human remains were found in Douglasville on Saturday in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, police say. According to police, this is one of the last known locations of a missing 17-year-old who was last seen a month ago. “I’m sad. I’m at...
Police arrest man they say was behind string of business break-ins
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they have arrested a man behind burglaries at several businesses in northeast Atlanta. Officers say Demetrius Holt broke into the Brewhouse Cafe on Moreland Avenue and Neighbor’s Pub on N. Highland Avenue last month by breaking windows to get inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
wrganews.com
Rome Man arrested for multiple charges including Hijacking a Motor Vehicle
A 20-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department for multiple charges including Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Jamerious Davion Trammell of a Southern Street address was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly stole a car and used it to cause injury to the victim.
Owners of beloved Canton restaurant damaged by fire ask for prayers so that they can reopen soon
CANTON, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that badly damaged a well-known Canton restaurant. Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q's Canton location remains temporarily closed, as the owners figure out their next steps. Owner and operator, Reyes Morales, said he got a...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County deputy saves baby's life during traffic stop
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop. Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
fox5atlanta.com
Plane with landing gear issues lands safely in Paulding County, sheriff's office says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff's office said a small plane safely landed at Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport after the pilot reported issues with its landing gear. No one was injured when the aircraft landed at about 12:05 p.m. after spending nearly two hours in the air circling...
Atlanta police searching for suspect accused of attempted home invasion
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who attempted to kick in a door of a residence last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 24, a man kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road. According to the...
wrganews.com
Subligna Man Accused Of Assaulting Two Women
A thirty-three-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two women last Sunday on Nugget Ridge Road in Chattooga County. WZQZ Radio reported that the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stated that Corey Duke Gregory of Subligna was intoxicated when he got into an argument with a woman who was attempting to help another woman whose vehicle had broken down. Gregory allegedly shoved one of the women against the vehicle while a juvenile was inside. Gregory also apparently pushed the other woman to the ground. Gregory was charged with simple battery and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
wrganews.com
Fatal Crash reported at Floyd/Bartow Line on Saturday
A 16-year-old Adairsville teen died in a one-vehicle car crash near the Floyd/Bartow County line on Saturday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Georgia 20, near mile marker 27. The driver failed to maintain their lane and traveled off the north side of the roadway.
wrganews.com
Former Floyd county sheriff’s deputy and youth baseball coach arrested
A 55-year-old man was arrested on Jewel frost dr by the Floyd county police department on Thursday after he allegedly was cursing and being unruly at a baseball game. Rodney Lynn Clemones was banned from the baseball park and then told to leave. Moments later, Clemones returned after being told to not come back.
WTVC
Hit and run: Man struck and killed in Hixson early Monday morning, vehicle sought
HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Police confirm this accident was a deadly one. A Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) release says just after 2 a.m., officers were notified of a man lying in the roadway a little after midnight Monday on Highway 153. First responders pronounced the unidentified man dead on...
Polk Jail report – Monday, October 24, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, October 24, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, October 24, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Renewed attention on local cold case - 5 years later
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Five years after a woman was found shot to death in the bathroom of her Paulding County home, the case is now getting renewed attention. It was recently profiled on a national crime show, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s office says it remains an active investigation.
Man, 70, arrested after woman found fatally stabbed following SWAT standoff
A man has been arrested after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Grove Park home following a SWAT standoff Saturday night, according to officials.
‘Robbing spree’ led to murder outside wedding at Buckhead country club, prosecutors say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A jury heard from a man who was in the car with the teen accused of killing a father and restaurant manager as he left a wedding. 34-year-old Christian Broder, his family and friends were waiting on an Uber when he was shot. The witness who...
