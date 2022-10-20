Read full article on original website
Related
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will...
IFF to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results November 7
IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results following the market close on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community. Investors...
Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call
Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) (“Velocity” or “Company”), a leader in commercial investor loans, will release its third quarter 2022 results after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the U.S. financial market opens on November 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2022.
Turquoise Hill Board of Directors Continues to Unanimously Recommend that Minority Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution to Receive C$43.00 per share in Cash; a 67% Premium
Failure of the transaction proceeding would result in Turquoise Hill shareholders foregoing 67% premium to the unaffected share price and Turquoise Hill needing to address several near-term financing and funding requirements. To learn more on how to vote your shares, go to www.turquoisehillacquisition.com. The independent directors of the Board of...
Viking Energy Group Inc. (OTC: VKIN) Offers Investors An Opportunity To Enter Clean Green Energy Sector With Multiple Revenue Streams
Viking Energy Group Inc.’s (OTC: VKIN) James Doris, President and CEO, offers investors a way to become involved in the green clean energy sector globally with a strategic difference: he’s pragmatic about acquiring new for-profit technologies (including carbon-capture technology) via ready-to-market products. Doris Operates VKIN As Green Energy...
Western Exploration Amends Articles to Change Name of Listed Shares to "Variable Voting Shares"
Western Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Western Exploration") (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) today announces that, in response to regulatory feedback, it has amended its notice of articles to change the identifying name of its outstanding class of shares from "Common Shares" to "Variable Voting Shares" (the "Amendment"). The Amendment will not have any impact on the rights of shareholders of the Corporation and the Variable Voting Shares will continue to be listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEX".
Helbiz Signs Merger Agreement with Wheels, Potentially Doubling Full Year Revenue
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it has signed an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Wheels Labs, Inc. (“Wheels”). Wheels was founded in 2018 and is led by veterans of the micro-mobility and shared transportation industries. Wheels was founded by Jonathan and Joshua Viner, investments were led by Ben Boyer, General Partner of Tenaya Capital; Duncan Davidson, a founding partner at Bullpen Capital; and Tarkan Maner, former CEO at Wyse and Nexenta and current Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. Wheels CEO Marco McCottry — who had prior stints at...
A lost decade in the stock market is likely as long as oil prices continue to trend higher, Stifel says
"If commodities instead soar (oil/war), then it's extremely unlikely the S&P 500 meaningfully rises, based on all secular bear market precedents."
Hashdex Expands The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets to Global Financial Advisors
NEW YORK, ZURICH (October 25, 2022) - Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets has expanded its curriculum for financial advisors worldwide. The 12-part course, which is open to accredited advisors globally, is a free educational program to support financial professionals interested in the digital asset ecosystem.
AFP
GM confirms profit forecast despite 'challenging' environment
General Motors confirmed its full-year financial forecast Tuesday, lifting shares as it reported strong consumer demand in spite of a "challenging" environment with grinding inflation. Pricing remains strong, demand remains strong for our product," Jacobson said on a conference call with reporters.
Advantage Systems Announces Expense Management Branch Income Feature Within AMB Sierra; Accelerates Speed of Reporting for Mortgage Lenders
In the current purchase market, where access to faster reporting is imperative to lenders’ branch profitability, Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced today the availability of its new Expense Management Branch income feature as part of the recently enhanced AMB Sierra platform.
Juniper Research: Buy Now Pay Later Spend to Accelerate, Reaching Over $437 Billion Globally by 2027; Fuelled by Deteriorating Macro-economic Factors
A new study from Juniper Research has found consumer spending using BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) platforms will reach $437 billion globally in 2027; rising from $112 billion in 2022. This sizeable growth of 291% will be driven by escalating financial pressures from the rising cost of living, increasing demand for cheap credit solutions.
BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV Raises US$4.5 Billion at First Close
Fourth vintage of global diversified infrastructure fund seeks to capitalize on the long-term trends of Decarbonization, Decentralization, and Digitalization. First closing secures commitments representing over half of targeted fundraise. BlackRock Alternatives (“BlackRock”), through its Infrastructure business, has raised US$4.5 billion in initial investor commitments for BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV...
Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp
Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...
United States Autism Treatment Centers Market Report 2022: A Fragmented $4 Billion Market - Growth of the Market from 2009 to 2019, 2020, 2021 Performance, 2022 and 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The U.S. Autism Treatment Centers Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Marketdata study examines the fragmented $4+ billion U.S. growth market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. There are waiting lists, significant untapped demand, and private equity investors are backing new ventures. Franchises are emerging.
Headwall Partners to Present at the 2022 North American Steel Alliance Forecast Conference
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - October 24, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent corporate finance and strategic advisory firm focused principally on the steel & metals industry, today announced that its Founder and Managing Partner, Peter J. Scott, will present at the North American Steel Alliance (NASA) Forecast Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Global Electrosurgery Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Government Funding to Develop Advanced Medical Treatments Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Urologic, Cosmetic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 from USD...
Juniper Research: 5G Service Revenue to Reach $315 Billion Globally in 2023; Representing 35% of Operators’ Total Revenue
A new study from Juniper Research has found operator‑billed 5G service revenue will reach $315 billion in 2023; rising from $195 billion in 2022. This represents growth of over 60% in a single year. The research predicts this increase in revenue will be driven by the accelerating migration of cellular subscriptions to 5G networks; owing to operator strategies that minimise or remove any premium over existing 4G subscription offerings. It forecasts over 600 million new 5G subscriptions will be created next year, despite the anticipated economic downturn in 2023.
The Worldwide Automotive HUD Industry is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive HUD Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Technology, and Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The automotive HUD market is estimated to reach US$ 3,311.73 million by 2028 from US$ 1,243.66 million in 2022. Vehicle buyers are getting increasingly...
