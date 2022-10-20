Read full article on original website
Teen Struck by Semi-truck in Eagle Dies at Hospital
UPDATE: The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the teenager as a 14-year-old from Boise. EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Eagle authorities say a teenage boy died after being hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Eagle. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the teen had been stopped on his bicycle at the intersection of State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road at around 1:30 p.m. as the truck headed south on the highway and turned onto Beacon Light. People who had seen what happened told investigators the truck didn't stop. The sheriff's office said one witness called 911 and followed the truck while other bystanders stopped to help the injured teen. The boy was rushed to the hospital were he died shortly after. Eagle Police stopped the 70-year-old truck driver about four miles from where the teen was hit. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday no citations or charges had been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
Caldwell Officer hit by drunk driving suspect
BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer is expected to make a full recovery after he was hit by a drunk driver and sent to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, the officer was traveling west on Chicago Street and while passing through the intersection by Kimball Ave, his patrol car was struck by a vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department (CPD).
Post Register
Boise man, two women arrested after homicide investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday night, October 19, 2022, around 11:08 pm Boise Police responded to a local hospital after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound and later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation. Evidence led...
kmvt
Update: Endangered missing person found safe
CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 75-year-old man who law enforcement agencies had an Endangered Missing Person Advisory out for has been found safe. The Idaho State Police say Bill Jonathan “John” Nishioka has been found safe. He went missing early Sunday morning a little after 1:30 am.
KTVB
Coroner names 14-year-old hit and killed in Eagle
14-year-old Rylan Hoob was hit and killed by a semi-truck while he was riding his bike in Eagle. Idaho State Police are actively investigating the incident.
Three suspects arrested in Boise Police homicide investigation
BOISE, Idaho — Three suspects were arrested and charged Friday afternoon, in connection to a shooting that killed one man Wednesday night. Around 11:08 p.m., police responded to a local hospital where the victim was dropped off and later died from the gunshot wound, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD), prompting detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit to begin investigating.
eastidahonews.com
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?
IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
Four teens arrested as Boise Police investigate reports of battery
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall. The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month...
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed and one person was taken taken to an area hospital Saturday night after a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon, state police reported Tuesday. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), a Jeep Liberty rear ended a Freightliner towing a flatbed...
Boise Police introduces new wellness K9 after previous dog retires
BOISE, Idaho — This year we introduced you to Clover, the Boise Police Wellness K9. Clover was the first wellness K9 for BPD, and was loved department-wide. Life can be tough though, even for perfect little pups like Clover. “Clover retired out. She had some lingering anxiety issues from...
New Youth Assessment Center coming to Ada County
BOISE, Idaho — Research shows jail — and the court system in general — is bad for kids, especially for the kids that should not be considered criminals. "Adolescents make bad decisions all the time," Alison Tate, with Ada County said. "Kids that are just showing normal adolescent behavior, we want them — the kids and their family, to be able to access resources without coming into the criminal justice system which can have negative impacts for them in the future."
Boise gas prices fall slightly
BOISE, Idaho — Average gasoline prices in Boise have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the price now averages $4.32 per gallon today. Boise prices are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are 53.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reports.
4 hospitalized after crash on Highway 44 in Canyon County
BOISE, Idaho — Four people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 44 in Canyon County Tuesday, Idaho State Police reported. While stopped on the highway waiting to turn onto Eel Lane, a 2015 Nissan Altima – occupied by a 24-year-old Boise woman – was hit from behind by a Mercury Mountaineer.
Who pays the postage on Idaho absentee ballots?
BOISE, Idaho — Polls are open for early and absentee voting in Idaho. Folks looking to send their absentee ballot back want to know who pays postage on ballots sent back through the mail. Billy writes to The 208, “The mail-in ballots came with a disclaimer that the county...
Parma man sentenced for vehicular manslaughter in deadly 2021 crash on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A 29-year-old Parma man has been sentenced for vehicle manslaughter for causing a 2021 crash on Interstate 84 that involved nine vehicles and killed a 27-year-old woman. Dalton Leonard was sentenced on Oct. 13 to 90 days in jail with the option of work release and...
Boise man police say may be responsible for crimes against the LGBTQ+ community had a history of assault in Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The man who Boise Police believe has committed multiple crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in Boise has a history of assault in Oregon, police reports show. Matthew Alan Lehigh was charged with assault, arson and injury to property earlier this month for driving his car...
eastidahonews.com
An Idaho man walking his dog discovered an alligator. Officials want to know where it came from.
NEW PLYMOUTH — An Idaho man made a startling discovery Thursday night while walking his dog in western Idaho. The man told Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers that he was south of New Plymouth near SE First Avenue when he spotted something moving in the brush. A closer look revealed the movement was coming from a 3.5-foot alligator.
Post Register
Boise man sentenced to 7 years in prison for selling meth
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Steven John Gallardo, 43, of Boise, Idaho was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. According to court records, between March and July 2021, Gallardo was involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the Boise area.
New Plymouth resident finds 3.5 foot alligator
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. First, Idaho Fish and Game reported multiple sightings of a mountain lion along the Boise River on Monday, warning people to be vigilant; that’s not all that uncommon in our area. But Friday’s news was: A New...
KTVB
Boise traffic stop leads to standoff with armed man, police on Fairview
More than a dozen officers responded when a man with a gun refused to get out of his car. The incident ended peacefully Friday morning, Ada County Dispatch said.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
