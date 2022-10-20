ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Struck by Semi-truck in Eagle Dies at Hospital

UPDATE: The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the teenager as a 14-year-old from Boise. EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Eagle authorities say a teenage boy died after being hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Eagle. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the teen had been stopped on his bicycle at the intersection of State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road at around 1:30 p.m. as the truck headed south on the highway and turned onto Beacon Light. People who had seen what happened told investigators the truck didn't stop. The sheriff's office said one witness called 911 and followed the truck while other bystanders stopped to help the injured teen. The boy was rushed to the hospital were he died shortly after. Eagle Police stopped the 70-year-old truck driver about four miles from where the teen was hit. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday no citations or charges had been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
EAGLE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Officer hit by drunk driving suspect

BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer is expected to make a full recovery after he was hit by a drunk driver and sent to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, the officer was traveling west on Chicago Street and while passing through the intersection by Kimball Ave, his patrol car was struck by a vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department (CPD).
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Boise man, two women arrested after homicide investigation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday night, October 19, 2022, around 11:08 pm Boise Police responded to a local hospital after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound and later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation. Evidence led...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Update: Endangered missing person found safe

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 75-year-old man who law enforcement agencies had an Endangered Missing Person Advisory out for has been found safe. The Idaho State Police say Bill Jonathan “John” Nishioka has been found safe. He went missing early Sunday morning a little after 1:30 am.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Three suspects arrested in Boise Police homicide investigation

BOISE, Idaho — Three suspects were arrested and charged Friday afternoon, in connection to a shooting that killed one man Wednesday night. Around 11:08 p.m., police responded to a local hospital where the victim was dropped off and later died from the gunshot wound, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD), prompting detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit to begin investigating.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

New Youth Assessment Center coming to Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — Research shows jail — and the court system in general — is bad for kids, especially for the kids that should not be considered criminals. "Adolescents make bad decisions all the time," Alison Tate, with Ada County said. "Kids that are just showing normal adolescent behavior, we want them — the kids and their family, to be able to access resources without coming into the criminal justice system which can have negative impacts for them in the future."
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise gas prices fall slightly

BOISE, Idaho — Average gasoline prices in Boise have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the price now averages $4.32 per gallon today. Boise prices are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are 53.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reports.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise man sentenced to 7 years in prison for selling meth

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Steven John Gallardo, 43, of Boise, Idaho was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. According to court records, between March and July 2021, Gallardo was involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the Boise area.
BOISE, ID
