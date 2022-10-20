ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Vero Water co-founder sells non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $8M

UPDATED, Oct. 25, 12:05 p.m.: A retail heir and entrepreneur sold his non-waterfront home on North Bay Road in Miami Beach for $8.4 million, The Real Deal has learned. David Deshe and his wife, Danielle, sold their house at 5327 North Bay Road to Dr. Diane Walder, records show. Devin Kay of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers, and Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty brought the buyer. Kay declined to comment on the sale, and Hertzberg declined to comment on the buyer’s identity.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
French rapper sells Miami Beach home to Grutman’s restaurant investor

French rapper Booba sold his Miami Beach home to Komodo investor Nick Smith for $6.1 million, in the latest high-priced non-waterfront home sale in the city. Booba, whose real name is Elie Yaffa, sold the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house at 2315 Meridian Avenue to Smith, one of hospitality mogul David Grutman’s business partners, property records show. Smith is an investor in two of Grutman’s Brickell restaurants: Komodo and his Japanese steakhouse Gekko, the latter of which is also owned by Bad Bunny.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Lease roundup: Link Logistics, Gatsby, Lincoln score tenants

Challenge Warehousing I Port Everglades Distribution Center I Dania Beach. Challenge Warehousing moved to Port Everglades Distribution Center in Dania Beach. The firm leased 82,000 square feet of industrial space at 1900 Northeast Seventh Avenue from Blackstone’s subsidiary Link Logistics, according to a news release from the tenant’s broker.
DANIA BEACH, FL
Grupo Eco plans 12-story office building in Hallandale Beach

Grupo Eco won a rezoning for its planned 12-story office building in Hallandale Beach, the fourth phase of the mixed-use Atlantic Village development on Federal Highway. The building will have 97,735 square feet of office space on the top five floors, 7,745 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, and a parking garage with 298 spaces from the ground floor to the seventh floor, according to a city staff memo to the city commission.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Electra, BH purchase former Cutler Bay Sears store for $34M

Electra America and BH Group added a former Sears store to the joint venture’s Southland Mall assemblage slated for a $1 billion overhaul. The joint venture acquired the 130,000-square-foot big box building for $34 million from Seritage Growth Properties, the New York-based Sears spinoff that is shedding real estate assets in South Florida and other parts of the U.S., according to a press release. Michael Fay and John Crotty brokered the sale, and Miami-based BridgeInvest financed the deal for an undisclosed amount.
CUTLER BAY, FL

