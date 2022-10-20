French rapper Booba sold his Miami Beach home to Komodo investor Nick Smith for $6.1 million, in the latest high-priced non-waterfront home sale in the city. Booba, whose real name is Elie Yaffa, sold the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house at 2315 Meridian Avenue to Smith, one of hospitality mogul David Grutman’s business partners, property records show. Smith is an investor in two of Grutman’s Brickell restaurants: Komodo and his Japanese steakhouse Gekko, the latter of which is also owned by Bad Bunny.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO