Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 1, 2022
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after market close. Management will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Participant registration and webcast information is listed below.
Viking Energy Group Inc. (OTC: VKIN) Offers Investors An Opportunity To Enter Clean Green Energy Sector With Multiple Revenue Streams
Viking Energy Group Inc.’s (OTC: VKIN) James Doris, President and CEO, offers investors a way to become involved in the green clean energy sector globally with a strategic difference: he’s pragmatic about acquiring new for-profit technologies (including carbon-capture technology) via ready-to-market products. Doris Operates VKIN As Green Energy...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will...
Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call
Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) (“Velocity” or “Company”), a leader in commercial investor loans, will release its third quarter 2022 results after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
ZIVO Bioscience Announces Plans for a New Streamlined, Focused Corporate Structure and Establishes the ZIVOLife Agtech Business
ZIVOLife to be Granted Exclusive Worldwide Limited License to ZIVO Bioscience Intellectual Property for the Production and Supply of Whole Biomass Algal Products. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced plans to create ZIVOLife LLC (“ZIVOLife”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, to streamline the Company’s corporate structure, better capitalize on the global agtech market opportunity and accelerate progress toward generating revenue from the Company’s proprietary algae biomass.
Advantage Systems Announces Expense Management Branch Income Feature Within AMB Sierra; Accelerates Speed of Reporting for Mortgage Lenders
In the current purchase market, where access to faster reporting is imperative to lenders’ branch profitability, Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced today the availability of its new Expense Management Branch income feature as part of the recently enhanced AMB Sierra platform.
MYOV STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $27.00 per share in cash is fair to Myovant shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Myovant shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and...
Turquoise Hill Board of Directors Continues to Unanimously Recommend that Minority Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution to Receive C$43.00 per share in Cash; a 67% Premium
Failure of the transaction proceeding would result in Turquoise Hill shareholders foregoing 67% premium to the unaffected share price and Turquoise Hill needing to address several near-term financing and funding requirements. To learn more on how to vote your shares, go to www.turquoisehillacquisition.com. The independent directors of the Board of...
DoubleVerify to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.
Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp
Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...
Hashdex Expands The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets to Global Financial Advisors
NEW YORK, ZURICH (October 25, 2022) - Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets has expanded its curriculum for financial advisors worldwide. The 12-part course, which is open to accredited advisors globally, is a free educational program to support financial professionals interested in the digital asset ecosystem.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the U.S. financial market opens on November 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2022.
Juniper Research: 5G Service Revenue to Reach $315 Billion Globally in 2023; Representing 35% of Operators’ Total Revenue
A new study from Juniper Research has found operator‑billed 5G service revenue will reach $315 billion in 2023; rising from $195 billion in 2022. This represents growth of over 60% in a single year. The research predicts this increase in revenue will be driven by the accelerating migration of cellular subscriptions to 5G networks; owing to operator strategies that minimise or remove any premium over existing 4G subscription offerings. It forecasts over 600 million new 5G subscriptions will be created next year, despite the anticipated economic downturn in 2023.
IFF to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results November 7
IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results following the market close on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community. Investors...
Guidewire and One Inc Expand Relationship Announcing Strategic Partnership to Empower Insurers to Deliver Frictionless Payment Experiences
CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE – Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced One Inc as its strategic partner for payments to provide digital experiences that deliver flexibility and agility throughout the insurance lifecycle, from quote to claims payment. The One Inc and Guidewire partnership will empower insurers with an out-of-the-box joint solution that will enable the rapid delivery of a frictionless payment experience for customers, adjusters, agents, and vendors.
Western Exploration Amends Articles to Change Name of Listed Shares to "Variable Voting Shares"
Western Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Western Exploration") (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) today announces that, in response to regulatory feedback, it has amended its notice of articles to change the identifying name of its outstanding class of shares from "Common Shares" to "Variable Voting Shares" (the "Amendment"). The Amendment will not have any impact on the rights of shareholders of the Corporation and the Variable Voting Shares will continue to be listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEX".
AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Orders Totaling $371,169
AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $371,169. Two Taylor GT60 24-inch, Load Center Pneumatic Tire lift trucks. These trucks have a 6,000-pound capacity and are engineered to meet the needs...
Headwall Partners to Present at the 2022 North American Steel Alliance Forecast Conference
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - October 24, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent corporate finance and strategic advisory firm focused principally on the steel & metals industry, today announced that its Founder and Managing Partner, Peter J. Scott, will present at the North American Steel Alliance (NASA) Forecast Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
The Worldwide Automotive HUD Industry is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive HUD Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Technology, and Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The automotive HUD market is estimated to reach US$ 3,311.73 million by 2028 from US$ 1,243.66 million in 2022. Vehicle buyers are getting increasingly...
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Announces Product Standardization with Tier One Broadband Cable Operator
OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:BDRL), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, broadband, and fiber optic transmission technologies, announced today that the Drake PEG PLUS Advanced Video Encoder (the "Drake PEG PLUS") has been standardized by a North American-based tier one broadband cable operator for providing local content contribution and backhaul to their national IP video operations center. The high reliability of the Drake PEG PLUS, its superb video quality, effective remote management, dual encode, native ZIXI support, and additional unique features were the major factors in the tier one operator's recent decision.
