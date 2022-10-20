ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Debra Messing: ‘World has been dimmed after Leslie Jordan death’

Debra Messing says the world has been "dimmed" following the passing of her 'Will and Grace' co-star Leslie Jordan. The 54-year-old star - who played Grace Adler in the sitcom - took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late co-star, who died in a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday morning (24.10.22), admitting her friend had brought "joy and delight" into her life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paul Feig hopes to make The School for Good and Evil sequels

Paul Feig hopes to make sequels to 'The School for Good and Evil'. The 60-year-old director has helmed the new Netflix fantasy film that is based on Soman Chainani's novel of the same name and hopes to take the story forward as there are six books in the series to adapt.

