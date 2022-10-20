This is a joint competition for VU and VUMC investigators. All investigators should follow these instructions. Vanderbilt (VU and VUMC combined) can nominate up to two assistant professors for the 2023 Ralph E. Powe Junior Faculty Enhancement Awards, sponsored by Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU). The awards provide seed money for research intended to enrich the research and professional growth of young faculty. The award amount is $5,000 for one year (June 1-May 31), which can be used for faculty summer salary, graduate student salary, travel, equipment or other assistance relevant to the faculty member’s research, but indirect costs are not allowed. Because of the close working relationship between ORAU and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the award committee particularly encourages collaborative interaction with ORNL.

