NuScale’s Emergency Planning Zone boundary methodology validated by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards

ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Woonsocket Call
Western Exploration Amends Articles to Change Name of Listed Shares to "Variable Voting Shares"
Western Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Western Exploration") (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) today announces that, in response to regulatory feedback, it has amended its notice of articles to change the identifying name of its outstanding class of shares from "Common Shares" to "Variable Voting Shares" (the "Amendment"). The Amendment will not have any impact on the rights of shareholders of the Corporation and the Variable Voting Shares will continue to be listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEX".
Woonsocket Call
New ISACA Publications Highlight Machine Learning Technology and Compliance Risk for Auditors
The increased use of machine learning (ML) worldwide has created a greater need for IT auditors to understand the technology. ISACA's new white paper series, Audit Practitioner's Guide to Machine Learning, Part 1: Technology and Audit Practitioner's Guide to Machine Learning, Part 2: Compliance Risk, provides auditors with guidelines on the opportunities, risks and compliance requirements associated with the technology.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Automotive HUD Industry is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive HUD Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Technology, and Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The automotive HUD market is estimated to reach US$ 3,311.73 million by 2028 from US$ 1,243.66 million in 2022. Vehicle buyers are getting increasingly...
Woonsocket Call
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – AXDX
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) resulting from allegations that Accelerate Diagnostics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Accelerate Diagnostics...
Woonsocket Call
Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Report 2022: Sector Poised to Lead the Way In Portable Electronic Device Power - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market: Analysis By Components, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to a research report published in September 2022, the Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market...
Woonsocket Call
Beckley Psytech Strengthens Pipeline and Development Team With Acquisition of Eleusis Therapeutics Limited
All equity acquisition adds short-acting psilocin candidate for broad range of indications to Beckley Psytech's portfolio of psychedelic assets. Expanded clinical pipeline will deliver multiple value inflection points over next 18 months. Phase 1 single ascending dose study of ELE-101 to initiate before the end of 2022. Lead 5-MeO-DMT formulation...
Woonsocket Call
South Africa Minerals Mining Service Activities Market Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Aveng Moolmans & Master Drilling, Murray & Roberts, Lesedi Drilling & Mining and UMS Shaft Sinkers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Service Activities Incidental to Mining of Minerals in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report on service activities incidental to mining of minerals in South Africa covers various services to mining companies such as site preparation, drilling, blasting, crushing, screening, truck loading, hauling, stockpile management, shaft sinking, rock boring, tunnelling, exploration drilling and mine rehabilitation. It includes information on the state of the sector, notable players, corporate actions and developments.
Woonsocket Call
ZIVO Bioscience Announces Plans for a New Streamlined, Focused Corporate Structure and Establishes the ZIVOLife Agtech Business
ZIVOLife to be Granted Exclusive Worldwide Limited License to ZIVO Bioscience Intellectual Property for the Production and Supply of Whole Biomass Algal Products. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced plans to create ZIVOLife LLC (“ZIVOLife”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, to streamline the Company’s corporate structure, better capitalize on the global agtech market opportunity and accelerate progress toward generating revenue from the Company’s proprietary algae biomass.
Woonsocket Call
Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp
Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...
Woonsocket Call
Turquoise Hill Board of Directors Continues to Unanimously Recommend that Minority Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution to Receive C$43.00 per share in Cash; a 67% Premium
Failure of the transaction proceeding would result in Turquoise Hill shareholders foregoing 67% premium to the unaffected share price and Turquoise Hill needing to address several near-term financing and funding requirements. To learn more on how to vote your shares, go to www.turquoisehillacquisition.com. The independent directors of the Board of...
Woonsocket Call
ISAP2022: The 14th International Forum for Sustainable Asia and the Pacific “Strengthening Synergies Between Climate Change and Biodiversity: From Science to Policy to Action”
28 November 2022, Plenary Sessions (Hybrid) 29 November – 5 December 2022, Thematic Tracks (Online) The Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) will host the 14th International Forum for Sustainable Asia and the Pacific (ISAP2022). Held in Japan, ISAP is an annual forum that features a range of discussions on sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific through Plenary Sessions and Thematic Tracks. This year, the Plenary Sessions will be held on Monday, 28 November at Pacifico Yokohama, and Thematic Tracks will be held online from Tuesday, 29 November to Monday, 5 December.
Woonsocket Call
Headwall Partners to Present at the 2022 North American Steel Alliance Forecast Conference
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - October 24, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent corporate finance and strategic advisory firm focused principally on the steel & metals industry, today announced that its Founder and Managing Partner, Peter J. Scott, will present at the North American Steel Alliance (NASA) Forecast Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Inotrem Announces That Its ESSENTIAL Phase II Study for the Treatment of Critically ill COVID-19 Patients Meets Its Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints
Results demonstrate statistically significant efficacy of drug candidate nangibotide in the treatment of patients with severe forms of COVID-19 Nangibotide treatment improves patients’ clinical status and shows a relative 43% reduction in mortality. The company will consult with regulatory authorities to advance a new treatment option to severe COVID-19...
Woonsocket Call
Smart Cities Global Market Report 2022: 5G Technology to Play a Transformational Role in Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Cities - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$680.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Woonsocket Call
BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV Raises US$4.5 Billion at First Close
Fourth vintage of global diversified infrastructure fund seeks to capitalize on the long-term trends of Decarbonization, Decentralization, and Digitalization. First closing secures commitments representing over half of targeted fundraise. BlackRock Alternatives (“BlackRock”), through its Infrastructure business, has raised US$4.5 billion in initial investor commitments for BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV...
Woonsocket Call
Career Development Training Package: Problem Solving & Decision Making Training & Much More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Career Development Package" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Package is aimed at enterprises & organizations who wish to provide a powerful and practical range of Learning & Development programmes to their staff. The year-long licence will help your organisation offer quality development programmes (a full suite of) to all your staff.
Woonsocket Call
Owl Labs’ & Global Workplace Analytics’ Sixth Annual State Of Remote Work Report Uncovers Latest Remote and Hybrid Work Trends
42% of Workers Worry About Proximity Bias and Their Fears Aren’t Unfounded; Flexibility Is the New Workplace Norm. Owl Labs, the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions, in collaboration with leading remote work research and consulting firm Global Workplace Analytics, today released its sixth annual State of Remote Work report. Owl Labs surveyed more than 2,300 full-time workers across the United States to uncover the latest trends and perspectives around remote and hybrid work, from employee tracking software to the 4-day week.
Woonsocket Call
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Announces Product Standardization with Tier One Broadband Cable Operator
OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:BDRL), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, broadband, and fiber optic transmission technologies, announced today that the Drake PEG PLUS Advanced Video Encoder (the "Drake PEG PLUS") has been standardized by a North American-based tier one broadband cable operator for providing local content contribution and backhaul to their national IP video operations center. The high reliability of the Drake PEG PLUS, its superb video quality, effective remote management, dual encode, native ZIXI support, and additional unique features were the major factors in the tier one operator's recent decision.
Woonsocket Call
Advantage Systems Announces Expense Management Branch Income Feature Within AMB Sierra; Accelerates Speed of Reporting for Mortgage Lenders
In the current purchase market, where access to faster reporting is imperative to lenders’ branch profitability, Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced today the availability of its new Expense Management Branch income feature as part of the recently enhanced AMB Sierra platform.
