Tyler Conway, 28, Arnold
Tyler Conway, 28, of Arnold died Oct. 20, 2022, in Ballwin. Mr. Conway worked in sales for AT&T. Born July 6, 1994, in St. Louis, he was the son of David Conway of Arnold and Brenda (McCrady) Conway of St. Louis. In addition to his parents, he is survived by...
Roland J. Schiller Jr., 79, Imperial
Roland J. Schiller Jr., 79, of Imperial died Oct. 12, 2022. Mr. Schiller enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, bowling, casinos, horse racing, camping, traveling and spending time with his dogs. He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in St. Louis, the son of the late Marie (Kelly) and Roland J. Schiller...
George Morgan Gross, 94, Crystal City
George Morgan Gross, 94, Crystal City died Oct. 19, 2022, in Desloge. Mr. Gross was a self-employed food chemist and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Born July 2, 1928, in Whitewater, he was the son of the late Winifred (Proffer) and Roy Gross. He is survived by his wife:...
Col. John F. “Jack” Graham, 90, St. Louis
Col. John F. “Jack” Graham, 90, of St. Louis died Oct. 21, 2022, in St. Louis. Col. Graham served with the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for 39 years. His military career began with the 11th Airborne Division at the age of 20. He later served as commander of the 10th PSYOP at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and with the 102nd Army Reserve Command in St. Louis. He also retired from civil service as a department manager with DMAC. He was a member of South County Baptist Church and Gideons International. Born Dec. 6, 1931, in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China, he was the son of the late Ella (Dieken) and John F Graham II. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years: Mable “Gerry” (Dunn) Graham.
Phillip K. Gebhardt, 65, Festus
Phillip K. Gebhardt, 65, of Festus died Sept. 30, 2022, at his home. Mr. Gebhardt owned and operated Gebhardt Real Estate and Legal Services and was a board member of Habitat for Humanity and Kress Farms and was a University of Missouri Extension representative. Born May 22, 1957, in Columbia, he was the son of the late Billie (Ballew) and Maurice R. Gebhardt.
Bruce A. Winckel, 57, Bonne Terre
Bruce A. Winckel, 57, of Bonne Terre died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home. Mr. Winckel was a senior warehouse manager at Midland Paper. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing golf, his dogs and attending events involving his children and grandchildren. Born Nov. 8, 1964, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Robert L. “Bob” and Edith (Cox) Winckel.
Ruth Mae Barnhart, 96, House Springs
Ruth Mae Barnhart, 96, of House Springs died Oct. 19, 2022, in House Springs. Mrs. Barnhart worked at the Mallinckrodt pharmaceutical company and later with her husband in their pilot car business, which escorted oversized loads. She then was a housekeeper before retiring at 87. She grew up in a small farmhouse. After her father died when she was 12, she lived with her maternal grandparents while her mother worked. She graduated from Vienna High School. She enjoyed spending time with and taking care of family. Born Sept. 22, 1926, in Maries County, she was the daughter of the late Riley A. and Una (Wiles) Barnhart.
Joyce Lynn Carlson, 59, Festus
Joyce Lynn Carlson, 59, of Festus died Oct. 11, 2022, in Crystal City. Mrs. Carlson worked as a graphic designer for many years. Born Oct. 17, 1962, in Dallas, Texas, she was the daughter of Arlene Carlson and the late James Carlson. She is survived by a son: Christopher Todd...
Pet spot: Hillsboro family adopts stray cat
Beth Davis of Hillsboro said her cat, Barney, joined her family in 2017 after she noticed him hanging around her workplace. “I work in St. Louis and he lived in a sewer drain by my work,” she said. “We trapped him and brought him here. Because he was a wild cat, he was supposed to be a barn cat. Instead, he’s become our front porch cat. He lives on our front porch. He’s not an inside cat.”
George Albert Gilliam Sr., 92, Festus
George Albert Gilliam Sr., 92, of Festus died Oct. 17, 2022, at Scenic View Nursing Center in Herculaneum. Mr. Gilliam worked as a truck driver for Overnight, UPS and Yellow Freight. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed fishing and watching St Louis Cardinals baseball and Kansas City Chiefs football, but most of all, he liked spending time with his family. Born March 10, 1930, in Huzzah, he was the son of the late Luther and Lola (Brakefield) Gilliam.
St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Linda Carol Robinson, 84, Barnhart
Linda Carol Robinson, 84, of Barnhart died Oct. 20, 2022, at Scenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Herculaneum. Mrs. Robinson was born Oct. 21, 1937, in Roselle, the daughter of the late Mildred (Gibbons) and Curtis Pogue. She was preceded in death by her husband: Homer Andrew Robinson. She is...
Cletus Allen Williamson, 94, Arnold
Cletus Allen Williamson, 94, of Arnold died Oct. 17, 2022. Mr. Williamson owned and operated Arnold Sew and Vac more than 30 years after working for the Singer Sewing Machine Co. for more than 25 years. He served in the U.S. Army in South Korea. He enjoyed following the University of Alabama, golfing and spending time with family and friends. He was born Jan. 10, 1928, in Crenshaw County, Ala.
Former Arnold man sentenced to 18-years for trying to entice minor
Joshua L. Brown, 40, formerly of Arnold, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to entice a girl younger than 14 to have sex with him. Brown is a prior offender and previously served seven years in prison for child molestation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.
Benefits planned for family of boy who died in High Ridge fire
Several fundraisers have been organized to help the family of a 3-year-old boy, Kaiden Strubberg, who died Oct. 11 in a High Ridge mobile home fire. The inside of the mobile home and its contents were destroyed by the fire, officials said. Community support. A new restaurant in High Ridge...
Swords stolen from High Ridge home
Thirteen collectible swords were stolen from a home in the 6400 block of Antire Road in High Ridge. The swords were valued at about $300, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she left her house at about 4:30 a.m. Sept. 30, and when she returned home...
Meeting set for proposed Love’s truck stop
Herculaneum city officials have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 25, to provide information about a proposed Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores facility on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way. The meeting is set from 7-8 p.m....
U-Haul truck stolen from Imperial gas station found in Mississippi
A U-Haul box truck was stolen from an Imperial gas station and later was recovered in Jackson, Miss. The 2015 GMC truck was stolen from Dickman’s Gas Mart, which rents trucks and trailers, between 5:15 p.m. Sept. 30 and 9:55 a.m. Oct. 1, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Gun, tools security cameras stolen from High Ridge home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 4400 block of Schumacher Road in High Ridge. A Ruger LCP pistol, power tools and two Blink security cameras were stolen. Altogether, the items were valued at $1,670, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim...
Two women hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus woman and an Illinois woman were injured Thursday morning, Oct. 20, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Meyer Road southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:14 a.m., Angelah M. McPherson, 25, of Festus, in a northbound 2003 Buick LeSabre, was turning left...
