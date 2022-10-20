ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Pete Bootedgeedge
5d ago

Why do Jersey legislators feel the constant need to interfere with private business? Oh yeah, they’re democrats.

New Jersey 101.5

The 10 NJ towns worst to sell a home right now as market cools

Only buyers want to read this. Sellers will feel sick to their stomachs. I'm going to be one any day now so no, I'm not rubbing it in. I'm right there with you. The housing market was going crazy and for a long time it has been such a seller's market across the country and here in New Jersey we saw the unprecedented. No inventory and buyers losing out on homes even when offering far about asking price, waiving home inspection and purchasing homes as is.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CNBC

Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas

New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

A tax cut in NJ?! You might start noticing it in your paycheck

TRENTON – A bit of good news for New Jerseyans: Taxes withheld from paychecks for temporary disability and family-leave insurance are going down starting in January. The reductions will save workers an average of $111.50 over the course of 2023, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In all, that adds up to nearly $450 million.
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Hazard NJ: Superfund site down by the seashore

The Raritan Bay Superfund Slag Site is set amid a living neighborhood and active recreation zone. Sixty- seven-year-old David Merwin grew up on the shores of the Raritan Bay at Laurence Harbor, a stretch of marsh and sandy beach near the northern reaches of New Jersey’s 141-mile oceanfront. He...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word

You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
NEW JERSEY STATE

