Michigan State

Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Law & Crime

Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis

A judge in Michigan on Tuesday tossed felony charges against seven people embroiled in the deadly and ongoing Flint water crisis. The move comes as a substantial setback to prosecutors after the Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that a judge in Genesee County could not issue indictments under the controversial, and ultimately rescinded as unlawful, “one man grand jury” rule.
The Independent

Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake

A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
CBS Detroit

Michigan to pay $20M to people wrongly accused of fraud

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers agreed to set aside $20 million to settle a lawsuit by thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits.The money was included in a larger bill recently signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It followed an agreement reached by the attorney general's office and lawyers for people who said their constitutional rights were violated.Their case got a boost in July when the Michigan Supreme Court said they could seek financial relief from the state.An automated computer system used during the administration of Republican Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused...
CBS News

Supreme Court reverses lower court decision which allowed undated mail-in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should count...
