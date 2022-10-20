Read full article on original website
Judge doesn’t dismiss case against Holland restaurant owner
A judge has declined to dismiss the case against a western Michigan restaurant owner who was jailed and fined $15,000 for violating state orders that banned indoor dining during the pandemic.
iheart.com
Judge Rules Michigan SOS Benson Attempting to Break The Law AGAIN 10-21-22
Patrick Colbeck has an election integrity update. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out now!. The Big Three 10-21-22 1 It’s...
Michigan election challenger rules invalid, improperly enacted, court finds
Some of Michigan’s latest rules for election challengers are invalid, a state judge has ruled, forcing top election officials to scramble for revisions less than three weeks before a midterm election. Challenger instructions inside Michigan’s elections manual, updated in May, did not go through the right rulemaking process, Michigan...
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Kroger announces huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options
KROGER announces a huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options. The retailer opened a Customer Fulfillment Center in Michigan, broadening its Kroger Delivery service. Customers up to 90 minutes away from the 135,000-square-foot facility will be able to receive deliveries with Kroger Delivery’s...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis
A judge in Michigan on Tuesday tossed felony charges against seven people embroiled in the deadly and ongoing Flint water crisis. The move comes as a substantial setback to prosecutors after the Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that a judge in Genesee County could not issue indictments under the controversial, and ultimately rescinded as unlawful, “one man grand jury” rule.
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. "This decision will be remembered as a grave misstep in Louisiana history," the Promise of Justice Initiative said in a statement.
Supreme Court of Ohio indefinitely suspends Cleveland Judge Pinkey Carr for multiple behavioral violations
CLEVELAND — Official documents say Judge Pinky Carr "conducted business in a manner benefitting a game show host rather than a judge of the Cleveland Municipal Court" and the ways she acted "could not help but seriously compromise the integrity of the court." Now, she has been suspended indefinitely...
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
Meet The Longest Serving Non-Violent Cannabis Offender In Michigan's History, New Doc Streaming Soon
From its inception, the U.S. drug war ruined many lives. Its racist over-policing, mass incarceration and punitive sentencing left families, individuals and communities destroyed. A stark example is Michael Thompson who spent over two decades in prison for cannabis. Thompson, who never committed a violent crime, was convicted of selling...
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
Attorneys ask US Supreme Court to intervene in death row case
Just days before the state is set to execute a death row inmate, attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
Michigan to pay $20M to people wrongly accused of fraud
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers agreed to set aside $20 million to settle a lawsuit by thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits.The money was included in a larger bill recently signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It followed an agreement reached by the attorney general's office and lawyers for people who said their constitutional rights were violated.Their case got a boost in July when the Michigan Supreme Court said they could seek financial relief from the state.An automated computer system used during the administration of Republican Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused...
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
Kyra Bolden Could Become The First Black Woman To Join Michigan’s Supreme Court
With a November victory, Bolden would join other historical figures on the highest courts on both the state and federal levels.
Supreme Court reverses lower court decision which allowed undated mail-in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should count...
GOP Gov Candidate Called Doctors’ Advice on Abortion the ‘Devil’s Lie’
Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate running for Michigan governor, has made no secret of her fierce opposition to abortion. On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dixon declared that she was “pro-Life.”. “My only exception is to protect the LIFE of the mother,” she tweeted, in...
