Woonsocket Call
DoubleVerify to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.
IFF to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results November 7
IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results following the market close on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community. Investors...
Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call
Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) (“Velocity” or “Company”), a leader in commercial investor loans, will release its third quarter 2022 results after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share
KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $10.84 per share (as of market close on October 21, 2022), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 11.62%, respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price, respectively).
MYOV STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $27.00 per share in cash is fair to Myovant shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Myovant shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and...
Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the U.S. financial market opens on November 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2022.
Turquoise Hill Board of Directors Continues to Unanimously Recommend that Minority Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution to Receive C$43.00 per share in Cash; a 67% Premium
Failure of the transaction proceeding would result in Turquoise Hill shareholders foregoing 67% premium to the unaffected share price and Turquoise Hill needing to address several near-term financing and funding requirements. To learn more on how to vote your shares, go to www.turquoisehillacquisition.com. The independent directors of the Board of...
FIBRA Macquarie México Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
FY22 AFFO per certificate guidance increased to Ps. 2.70, a 2.9% increase from the midpoint of the prior range. AFFO per certificate growth of 5.8% QoQ and 18.8% YoY. Closing occupancy levels of 97.0% for industrial portfolio and 96.2% for consolidated portfolio; retail closing occupancy reached 91.0%, a second sequential quarterly increase.
Hashdex Expands The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets to Global Financial Advisors
NEW YORK, ZURICH (October 25, 2022) - Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets has expanded its curriculum for financial advisors worldwide. The 12-part course, which is open to accredited advisors globally, is a free educational program to support financial professionals interested in the digital asset ecosystem.
Advantage Systems Announces Expense Management Branch Income Feature Within AMB Sierra; Accelerates Speed of Reporting for Mortgage Lenders
In the current purchase market, where access to faster reporting is imperative to lenders’ branch profitability, Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced today the availability of its new Expense Management Branch income feature as part of the recently enhanced AMB Sierra platform.
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – AXDX
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) resulting from allegations that Accelerate Diagnostics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Accelerate Diagnostics...
Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp
Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...
Helbiz Signs Merger Agreement with Wheels, Potentially Doubling Full Year Revenue
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it has signed an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Wheels Labs, Inc. (“Wheels”). Wheels was founded in 2018 and is led by veterans of the micro-mobility and shared transportation industries. Wheels was founded by Jonathan and Joshua Viner, investments were led by Ben Boyer, General Partner of Tenaya Capital; Duncan Davidson, a founding partner at Bullpen Capital; and Tarkan Maner, former CEO at Wyse and Nexenta and current Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. Wheels CEO Marco McCottry — who had prior stints at...
ZIVO Bioscience Announces Plans for a New Streamlined, Focused Corporate Structure and Establishes the ZIVOLife Agtech Business
ZIVOLife to be Granted Exclusive Worldwide Limited License to ZIVO Bioscience Intellectual Property for the Production and Supply of Whole Biomass Algal Products. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced plans to create ZIVOLife LLC (“ZIVOLife”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, to streamline the Company’s corporate structure, better capitalize on the global agtech market opportunity and accelerate progress toward generating revenue from the Company’s proprietary algae biomass.
Smart Cities Global Market Report 2022: 5G Technology to Play a Transformational Role in Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Cities - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$680.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
United States Autism Treatment Centers Market Report 2022: A Fragmented $4 Billion Market - Growth of the Market from 2009 to 2019, 2020, 2021 Performance, 2022 and 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The U.S. Autism Treatment Centers Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Marketdata study examines the fragmented $4+ billion U.S. growth market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. There are waiting lists, significant untapped demand, and private equity investors are backing new ventures. Franchises are emerging.
Beckley Psytech Strengthens Pipeline and Development Team With Acquisition of Eleusis Therapeutics Limited
All equity acquisition adds short-acting psilocin candidate for broad range of indications to Beckley Psytech's portfolio of psychedelic assets. Expanded clinical pipeline will deliver multiple value inflection points over next 18 months. Phase 1 single ascending dose study of ELE-101 to initiate before the end of 2022. Lead 5-MeO-DMT formulation...
Amkor Leverages Its Global Automotive Leadership to Support European Semiconductor Ecosystem
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its commitment to supporting European initiatives to achieve strategic regionalization for automotive semiconductors. The proliferation of applications for automotive semiconductors continues to accelerate — from electrification, body electronics, and connectivity to ADAS and infotainment....
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Announces Product Standardization with Tier One Broadband Cable Operator
OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:BDRL), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, broadband, and fiber optic transmission technologies, announced today that the Drake PEG PLUS Advanced Video Encoder (the "Drake PEG PLUS") has been standardized by a North American-based tier one broadband cable operator for providing local content contribution and backhaul to their national IP video operations center. The high reliability of the Drake PEG PLUS, its superb video quality, effective remote management, dual encode, native ZIXI support, and additional unique features were the major factors in the tier one operator's recent decision.
Resolve Biosciences Appoints Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Worldwide Adoption of Molecular Cartography™ Workflow
Life science tools industry veteran Paul Steinberg will look to build on company’s recent success and allow more customers to gain insights from the clearest 3D view of subcellular spatial biology. Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography™ technology, today announced the appointment of Paul Steinberg as Chief Commercial...
