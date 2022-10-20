Big names and games set for end-of-year shows in Sacramento. Here’s who is coming to Golden 1

Big comedy stars, bands and basketball teams are coming to Sacramento, rounding out the rest of 2022.

You can expect Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Greta Van Fleet and The Who all before the year’s end.

See if your favorites are set to come.

Please note that this article was written on Oct. 20 and events may be canceled or altered following publication. Stay updated with events on the Golden 1 Center website .

October

Games

Oct. 22 - LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Oct. 27 - Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Oct. 29 - Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 12:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.







Concerts and shows

Oct. 26 - The Who . Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Oct. 28 - Elevation Worship . Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Oct. 30 - Fuerza Regida . Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

November

Games

Nov. 9 - Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Nov. 13 - Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 4:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Nov. 15 - Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Nov. 17 - San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Nov. 20 - Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 1:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Nov. 28 - Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Nov. 30 - Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Concerts and shows

Nov. 3 to 6 - Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero . Tickets on sale now.

Nov. 12 - Greta Van Fleet with Fruit Bats and Crown Lands . Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Nov. 18 - Banda MS . Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

December

Games

Dec. 4 - Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Dec. 19 - Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Dec. 21 - Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Dec. 23 - Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Dec. 27 - Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Dec. 28 - Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Dec. 30 - Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings . Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Concerts and shows

Dec. 2 - Trans-Siberian Orchestra . Two showings at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Dec. 7 - Adam Sandler with a suprise guest . Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Dec. 9 - Grupo Firme . Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Dec. 10 - V101 Holiday Jam featuring Ice Cube, Bone, Thugs-N-Harmony, more . Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Dec. 11 - Kevin Hart . Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Dec. 12 - Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle . Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets on sale Oct. 21.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento?

