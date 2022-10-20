First monkeypox death reported in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting the first monkeypox-related death of a recently diagnosed Clark County resident.

Health officials say the patient was a male over the age of 50 with underlying medical conditions whose death was attributed to other causes.

“This is a tragic situation, and our sympathies are with his family and friends,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Health District.

The Health District is reminding the public that anyone can get monkeypox; however, people who are immunocompromised are at greater risk for serious illness and complications if infected with the virus.

As of Tuesday, the Health District is reporting 270 confirmed and probable cases in Clark County, including the individual who recently died, and an estimated 7,055 administered doses of the vaccine.

