Washington State

U.S. diplomat's wife pleads guilty in careless driving crash that killed British teen

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
 4 days ago

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, has pleaded guilty to a careless driving crash in Coughton, England, that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

The family of Harry Dunn departs the British Foreign Office on Oct. 9, 2019. Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat pleaded guilty in the careless driving crash that killed the 19-year-old Dunn. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Sacoolas had claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain 19 days after the fatal crash.

She made her guilty plea via video link from Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

According to John McGavin, one of her lawyers, Sacoolas was working for a U.S. intelligence agency while in Britain.

She was charged with death by dangerous driving, which carries a five-year sentence, but the Crown Prosecution Service accepted a plea to a lesser charge of careless driving, which could result in a shorter sentence.

Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, said after the guilty plea, "Every single day, every bit of pain that you feel from the minute you wake up to the minute you go to bed -- all of the hours that you lay awake at night, fighting that pain and keeping it in the pit of your stomach, which kept the promise burning, as well. It was like it was just all released."

Judge Cheema-Grubb said Sacoolas would be sentenced at the end of November. The judge directed that she attend court in person at that time.

It's unclear whether she will be extradited from the United States. The U.S. government refused to extradite her in January 2020 when the British government requested it.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

