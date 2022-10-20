Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury
The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday. Wilson suffered the hamstring injury during the Broncos’ overtime...
FOX Sports
NFL looking into interaction between refs, Bucs WR Evans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The NFL said it is looking into what transpired between two game officials and Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A reporter captured a video...
Case Keenum goes undercover, fails to sell his No. 18 Bills jerseys
Josh Allen is entrenched as the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback. That allows backup Case Keenum to moonlight in undercover roles. This go-round the journeyman hits the Bills Store and tries — unsuccessfully — to get fans to buy his No. 18 jersey. Well done.
Jets lose top OL Alijah Vera-Tucker ahead of Bills meeting
The Buffalo Bills spent Week 7 resting up on their bye. To their credit, the New York Jets spent it winning against the Denver Broncos, but also were very banged up in the process. Along with losing top rookie running back Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL injury, New York...
Brian Daboll had cool gesture for Giants fans after win
The New York Giants stayed hot with their road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and head coach Brian Daboll appreciated the way his team’s fans traveled for the game. He took a moment to show them afterward. Daboll, who was puffing on a victory cigar after his...
ESPN
Will New York Jets GM Joe Douglas keep his trade deadline streak alive?
DENVER -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Trader Joe: The trade deadline is in nine days, which means general manager Joe Douglas is working the phones. In three years on the job, Douglas hasn't let a trade deadline pass without making a deal. The...
Fantastic radio call as Giants are 6-1 after stopping Jags at 1-yard line
No one — repeat no one — expected the New York Giants to be 6-1. In fact, many would have been surprised if Big Blue went 6-11 in Brian Daboll’s first season. But here we are, the New York Giants are 6-1 after downing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 23-17, in the Sunshine State.
NFL Week 8 Lines: Reeling Packers In New Territory Vs. Bills
The Green Bay Packers enter Week 8 of the NFL season in unfamiliar territory — in more ways than one. The Packers are reeling, there is no doubt. Green Bay lost its third straight game Sunday, dropping another winnable contest, this one at the hands of the lowly Washington Commanders. While we haven’t yet reached Halloween, and the NFC is still pretty open, doubts about the Packers’ ability to make the playoffs are increasingly legitimate. DraftKings Sportsbook actually has the Packers at plus money (+125) to reach the postseason despite the fact they haven’t played half their schedule yet.
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are one victory away from advancing to the World Series as the MLB league championship series continues Sunday. The San Diego Padres in the National League and the New York Yankees in the American League look to stay alive by forcing another game with a win.
FOX Sports
Edwards, running game were key for Ravens against Browns
BALTIMORE (AP) — Roughly 21 months since he last played in a game that counted, Gus Edwards was on the field for the Baltimore Ravens. Then he was in the end zone. “It always feels like a release,” he said. “You work hard all week, you go over the same plays all week, and you envision everything being a touchdown. It always feels like a release, but this one was special for me coming off the injury. Like I said — and I’m going to keep saying it — it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing.”
FOX Sports
Packers activate Watkins, place Cobb, Hanson on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins. Watkins is questionable for Sunday's game at Washington (2-4). Watkins has missed four games with a hamstring issue that had put the veteran receiver on injured reserve.
FOX Sports
Browns fuming, frustrated following another close loss
CLEVELAND (AP) — There was plenty of blame to be shared Sunday both outside and inside Cleveland's locker room, which may explain why some of the Browns were yelling and screaming at each other following a fourth straight loss. Frustration mixed with disappointment and anger. It's a familiar formula,...
