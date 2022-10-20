Read full article on original website
Unemployment figures, mortgage cold feet and more: Friday's 5 things to know
First full week of third-quarter earnings reports wrap up on Friday as Verizon, HCA Healthcare and American Express set to unveil figures
Elon Musk accuses Fed of 'looking in the rearview mirror' with rate hikes
Elon Musk issued a stern warning this week to the Federal Reserve as it embarks on one of the most aggressive campaigns in decades to crush out-of-control inflation. The U.S. central bank, he said, is raising interest rates too high, too quickly – even though the Tesla CEO believes the economy has entered a period of deflation.
Inflation to remain high through 2024, recession on its way: MBA forecast
The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released its economic forecast at its conference in Nashville on Sunday, saying that high inflation is likely to continue and a recession is looming.
Economists rip White House for economic 'spin': 'Actively making the problem worse'
Multiple economists ripped the White House on Monday after chief of staff Ron Klain posted a tweet downplaying negative economic news as "noise."
US budget deficit cut in half to $1.38T as pandemic spending slows down
The U.S. federal budget deficit fell by half for the 2022 financial year as once-aggressive pandemic relief spending dried up and receipts surged, the Treasury Department said on Friday. The gap between what the government spent and what it collected tumbled to $1.375 trillion at the end of September, down...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
American Airlines ditching first class on international flights because 'customers aren't buying it'
An American Airlines' executive revealed this week the company decided to get rid of first class on long-haul flights because folks "aren't buying it."
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter makes $80K bid for diamond earrings at art gala
Blue Ivy Carter, the 10-year-old daughter of musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé, placed an $80,000 bid at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. The child bid on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings Saturday, shocking auctioneers Keke Palmer, an actress, and Tina Knowles-Lawson, a businesswoman and Blue Ivy's grandmother.
Pasta company Barilla faces class action suit over 'misleading' label: 'Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta'
Barilla, the Italian-owned pasta company, has been hit with a class action complaint that says the brand misleads people into thinking its products are made in Italy.
John Schneider rips 'narcissistic' Hollywood culture for being 'afraid to have independent thought'
"The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider calls out the "narcissistic" Hollywood culture that cares more about "the bottom line" than independent thought.
NYU's 'Dr. Doom' says New Yorkers who moved to Florida, Texas, says states won't 'survive' climate change
NYU's "Dr. Doom" said New Yorkers who "stupidly" moved to states like Texas or Florida because of the impact climate change will have on the U.S.
Despite inflation, Americans’ monthly debt bills are below pandemic levels, Experian says
In a blog post, Experian wrote that overall monthly debt payments "are still lower than they were during the pandemic."
South Carolina family-run cheesesteak restaurant closes, cites inflation and labor shortage
A South Carolina cheesesteak restaurant owned by the same family for three generations is closing its doors amid soaring inflation and an ongoing labor shortage.
Biden's student loan handout survives legal challenge by Republican-led states
U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey dismissed a lawsuit challenging Biden's student debt forgiveness plan on Thursday that was brought by Republican-led states.
US already in recession, or will likely be next year, most NABE economists say
An overwhelming majority of business economists believe the U.S. economy is either already in a recession, or is very likely to tip into one next year. That's according to a new survey published on Monday by the National Association for Business Economics, which shows that more than half of the group's members view a recession as more probable than not. Another 11% think the economy has already entered a downturn.
Kendra Scott reveals how Dolly Parton inspired her to become one of the richest self-made women in America
The 1980 film "9 to 5," which starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, inspired Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott Jewlery to launch a multimillion-dollar business.
Lawsuit filed against California weed companies for not getting consumers high enough
A lawsuit was filed against two California weed companies for allegedly using false advertising. It claims products were marketed with higher THC levels than they actually contained.
JPMorgan president warns recession may be the price to pay to crush inflation
JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto on Monday joined a chorus of Wall Street executives who are forecasting a U.S. economic recession as the Federal Reserve tries to crush runaway inflation with the most rapid interest rate hikes in decades. Pinto – who also serves as JPMorgan's chief operating officer –...
