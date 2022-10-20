ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk accuses Fed of 'looking in the rearview mirror' with rate hikes

Elon Musk issued a stern warning this week to the Federal Reserve as it embarks on one of the most aggressive campaigns in decades to crush out-of-control inflation. The U.S. central bank, he said, is raising interest rates too high, too quickly – even though the Tesla CEO believes the economy has entered a period of deflation.
US already in recession, or will likely be next year, most NABE economists say

An overwhelming majority of business economists believe the U.S. economy is either already in a recession, or is very likely to tip into one next year. That's according to a new survey published on Monday by the National Association for Business Economics, which shows that more than half of the group's members view a recession as more probable than not. Another 11% think the economy has already entered a downturn.
