Prankster Interrupts Herschel Walker Rally to Hand Him a Stack of Condoms

While Herschel Walker’s son has tweeted at him to “Wear a condom, damn,” comedian Jason Selvig took it one step further by appearing at a campaign rally for Walker in Macon on Thursday with a big roll of blue condoms. Selvig, half of a comedy duo known for pranking people on the street, got so close to the controversial Republican running for Georgia’s Senate seat that they were practically breathing one each other. Selvig unraveled the roll of condoms and tried to hand it to the former NFL player, who said something to Selvig that wasn’t captured in footage from the event. The Daily Beast reported earlier this month that scandal-plagued Walker, an anti-abortion absolutist, paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion and has fathered several secret children while railing against absent fathers.

