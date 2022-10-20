ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Busy Highway Exit In Westchester Closes For Paving

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

An exit ramp on a much-used Westchester highway will close soon to allow for roadwork.

The I-287 westbound ramp to Exit 2 ((State Route 9A) in Elmsford will close on Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 a.m., and reopen on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m., according to the New York Department of Transportation.

The closure is to allow for roadway paving work to be completed.

Commuters will be able to take a detour using Exit 1 (Route 119) to Route 9A as an alternate route, officials said.

