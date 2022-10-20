Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Skate-O-Mania donates facility for Halloween party for those with disabilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skate-O-Mania is helping those with disabilities have a happy Halloween. Patients from Thrive-Skilled Pediatric Care who require walkers and wheelchairs were able to celebrate Halloween with friends and family. The skating ring closed down for the evening to host the party for an estimated 150 attendees. Thrive says Skate O Mania is perfect […]
KOAT 7
Wings For LIFE founder believes in miracles
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ann Edenfield Sweet is well into her third decade of helping the families of incarcerated people, and also doing all she can to help those released from prison change their lives for the better. As founder and executive director of Wings For LIFE International, a faith-based...
About 1,000 students absent from Virginia high school with flu-like symptoms
A Virginia high school canceled all activities this weekend after almost half of its students called in absent this week due to a flu-like illness.
New Mexico Make-a-Wish, local car dealership to hold annual trunk or treat event
Yard decorations, buying candy, making costumes. Halloween is upon us!
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds ‘historic’
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956.
What can be recycled in New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Recycling Coalition wants to remind people of what can and cannot be recycled. They say that, as a general rule, plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum can be recycled. They say that items need to be emptied, cleaned, and dried to ensure that there are not any liquid or food […]
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
aarp.org
AARP New Mexico Offers Free Las Cruces Shredding Event
Looking to get rid of some old documents and clear out some clutter? Join AARP New Mexico and the Las Cruces AARP Chapter for a free shredding event, Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Walmart Super Store parking lot, located at 571 Walton Blvd., in Las Cruces.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico “lays an egg” on Nation’s Education Report Card
Here’s the link to the article chart so that you can see it better: https://hechingerreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-NAEP-State-Summary.pdf. 1 NM scores are the worst in the country in each of the 4 categories (even worse than DC). 2 Here are the NM scores: 4th grade math,221, (-10);4th grade reading, 202,(-5); 8th grade...
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Albuquerque
Mobile Franchise Expands in New Mexico, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Albuquerque. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Bernalillo areas under new ownership.
kunm.org
Governor says there will be no return to COVID-19 mandates this winter
Seven New Mexico counties, including McKinley and San Miguel, have medium community levels of COVID-19 according to the latest CDC data. But when the metric is COVID transmission alone, without considering hospitalizations, that green and yellow map turns an alarming red and orange. Transmissions rates are used by health care...
Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says
"We don't just give up on them. If they have that will and that spunk and quality of life, then we're going to keep going for them," said the rescue's president.
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
KOAT 7
First 'Missing Persons Day' held in New Mexico
A day some relatives and advocates never thought would happen, for the first time, New Mexico is hosting 'Missing Person's Day.'. The event allowed families to seek some answers, including resources for when those biggest fears become a reality. One organizer hopes this event allows others to feel welcome. "I...
Bernalillo County: East Mountain properties current target in rent assistance scam
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some living in Bernalillo County are confused after receiving mail saying they applied for rent assistance, except they didn’t. “The city didn’t tell us anything they just replied back to the email and said that they would deny the claim,” said Julie Green, a homeowner in Tijeras. Green said she was confused after […]
New Mexico has 28 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps.
rrobserver.com
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
KOAT 7
Low Covid Booster shot turnout for New Mexico; flu season concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since the release of the Omicron booster shot Sept. 2, 2022, New Mexico Department of Health officials said New Mexico has received low numbers for the vaccine, which has sparked a cause of concern. "Early on in the pandemic, we were leading the nation in vaccinations...
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Comments / 0