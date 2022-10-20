First Clark County Monkeypox-related death reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County man with monkeypox has died, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. This is the first monkeypox-related death reported in the County.

The health district said the patient, who was over the age of 50, had underlying medical conditions and his death was attributed to other causes.

“This is a tragic situation, and our sympathies are with his family and friends,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Health District.

Health district officials want to remind the public that anyone can get monkeypox, however, people who are immunocompromised are at greater risk for serious illness and complications if infected with the virus.

As of Oct. 18, the health district reports 270 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox in Clark County. An estimated 7,055 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine have been administrated in the county. Find more information on the vaccine at this link .

People can protect against getting monkeypox by avoiding skin-to-skin contact with people who have monkeypox, contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used, and washing their hands often.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.