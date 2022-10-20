ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Charlie Crist campaign manager abruptly departs bid for Florida governor

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N36ZL_0igmfjyd00

Florida D emocratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager exited the team less than three weeks out from the midterm election .

Campaign manager Austin Durrer is leaving to focus on a "family matter," and Sydney Throop, who previously worked on Crist's congressional campaigns, will take up the mantle, a spokesperson told Florida Politics.

DESANTIS HOLDS DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD OVER CRIST IN FLORIDA GOVERNOR’S RACE: POLL

"I’ve never seen this happen 20 days before an election. I hope he is OK," Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) reelection campaign, wrote on Twitter.


Crist's campaign was adamant that Durrer's exit was unrelated to the state of the campaign, but it is not clear what personal issue prompted his departure.

DeSantis maintains a comfortable edge in polling, leading Crist by 7.8 percentage points in the latest RealClearPolitics polling aggregate . The Florida governor, who first ascended to the office in a nail-biter 2018 contest, has been a rising star in Republican circles. Although DeSantis has said he is focused on reelection, there is mounting speculation about a 2024 presidential bid.

Numerous surveys peg DeSantis as a top contender, often behind former President Donald Trump in polling for a hypothetical GOP primary. Taking note of DeSantis's growing profile, Crist has implored Democrats to focus on his gubernatorial showdown, insisting now is the time to beat DeSantis.

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist speaks during a campaign event in Pinecrest, Fla., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.


"It is the Democrats' last chance to stop him, and it's going to be a lot cheaper to do it in Florida than it would be to do it in 50 states. So let's do it now. Let's stop this thing," Crist declared over the summer .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Crist was previously Florida's governor between 2007 and 2011 and was a Republican prior to changing political parties.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Crist campaign for comment.

Comments / 163

Burke Hayes
4d ago

I wonder if Crist, when he says “It’s our last chance to stop him (DeSantis)”…realizes he’s speaking directly against THE MAJORITY of Americans?

Reply(20)
72
Elected Political Figure
4d ago

Old crusty starfish crispy was governor of Florida once before. He wasn't any good at it then. Worst Governor I think Florida ever had . He definitely isn't going to be any good at it now. He is nothing more than a bottom feeder.

Reply(6)
40
Rich Ski
4d ago

Crist wants to Stop DeSantis...hmmm..Stop him from what? Being the best Gov in the whole country. The only Floridians that don't vote for him are snowbirds or Northerners that live here now that are Union junkies from the 60's or people that think Trumps treats were mean....omg...give me a fn break. I'll bet they'll take a few mean tweets now in exchange for lower gas & grocery prices. smh..if not, suffer with your choice as President

Reply
29
Related
CBS Miami

GOP confidence grows in Florida

THE VILLAGES - Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation's premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. The anxiety was apparent last week during a golf cart parade of Democrats featuring Senate candidate Val Demings at The Villages, a retirement community just north of the Interstate 4 corridor. Once a politically mixed part of the state where elections were often decided, some Democrats now say they feel increasingly isolated. "I am terrified," said 77-year-old Sue...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Ron DeSantis & Charlie Crist Duke It Out In First & Only Debate

Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist duke it out in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Barry University's Dr. Sean Foreman says DeSantis is more than ten-percentage points ahead of Crist in most polls so his goal is not to make a mistake. Crist is expected to attack DeSantis on abortion, critical race theory, immigration and "Don't Say Gay" but DeSantis will counter by calling Crist a flip-flopper. The debate, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, begins at 7 tonight at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.24.2022 — FL Republicans and Democrats Denounce Iran— DeSantis Announces Unemployment Numbers— Demings, Crist, Rubio, Eskamani—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Florida's Support for Israel and Condemnation of the Iranian Regime. As the Biden administration openly states that it condemns the actions of the Iranian regime against university students and other dissidents protesting the suppression occurring in that country, the protests in Iran have a deep tie to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Early voting in the 2022 midterms begins

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Election Day is still a few weeks away, but early voting begins Monday. Voters can go to various locations across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties to cast their ballots. Many people have already been voting through mail-in ballots. Voters have until Saturday, Oct. 29 to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

What Florida voters need to know about Amendment 3 before Election Day

Legislators in favor of Amendment 3 tout it as a lifeline for Floridians struggling in a volatile housing market, but those against it say the measure wouldn’t do enough. If passed, the amendment would increase the homestead exemption for K-12 teachers, police officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency-medical technicians, paramedics, child-welfare services professionals, and active-duty members of the military and Florida National Guard. Homeowners currently qualify for $25,000 exemptions on their primary residences, but this proposal could increase the exemption by another $50,000.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
248K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy