Charlie Crist campaign manager abruptly departs bid for Florida governor

Florida D emocratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager exited the team less than three weeks out from the midterm election .

Campaign manager Austin Durrer is leaving to focus on a "family matter," and Sydney Throop, who previously worked on Crist's congressional campaigns, will take up the mantle, a spokesperson told Florida Politics.

DESANTIS HOLDS DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD OVER CRIST IN FLORIDA GOVERNOR’S RACE: POLL

"I’ve never seen this happen 20 days before an election. I hope he is OK," Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) reelection campaign, wrote on Twitter.



Crist's campaign was adamant that Durrer's exit was unrelated to the state of the campaign, but it is not clear what personal issue prompted his departure.

DeSantis maintains a comfortable edge in polling, leading Crist by 7.8 percentage points in the latest RealClearPolitics polling aggregate . The Florida governor, who first ascended to the office in a nail-biter 2018 contest, has been a rising star in Republican circles. Although DeSantis has said he is focused on reelection, there is mounting speculation about a 2024 presidential bid.

Numerous surveys peg DeSantis as a top contender, often behind former President Donald Trump in polling for a hypothetical GOP primary. Taking note of DeSantis's growing profile, Crist has implored Democrats to focus on his gubernatorial showdown, insisting now is the time to beat DeSantis.

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist speaks during a campaign event in Pinecrest, Fla., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.



"It is the Democrats' last chance to stop him, and it's going to be a lot cheaper to do it in Florida than it would be to do it in 50 states. So let's do it now. Let's stop this thing," Crist declared over the summer .

Crist was previously Florida's governor between 2007 and 2011 and was a Republican prior to changing political parties.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Crist campaign for comment.