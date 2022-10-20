Police Seek Fugitive Wanted In South Jersey Burglaries At Honda Dealership

Jonathan Otero Photo Credit: Evesham Police Department

A 32-year-old fugitive from Camden is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries at an auto dealership in Burlington County, authorities said.

Jonathan Otero also is wanted on charges of theft and criminal mischief, according to Evesham police.

On March 21, 2021, at 4:05 a.m., Evesham police responded to Burns Honda for a report of multiple vehicles that had been burglarized and damaged on the lot.

A witness provided a partial New Jersey license plate for the suspect’s vehicle, however, the suspect was able to elude immediate capture by responding officers.

It was determined that several vehicles had the windows shattered and the suspect was in the midst of attempting to steal tires from the brand new vehicles on the lot.

A detective was able to locate physical evidence, which was later sent to the lab for DNA analysis. The detective was also able to lift a fingerprint from the crime scene that was also sent for analysis, police said.

On Monday, Oct. 17, enough evidence was culminated in order to charge Otero with the offenses that were committed on March 21, 2021, police said.

Otero was charged on a warrant and his current whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Otero, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411. If an emergency, call 911.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.