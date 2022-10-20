Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
UPS Reaffirms Its Outlook for 2022 as It Posts Mixed Quarterly Results
UPS reported revenue that fell below analyst expectations and earnings per share that beat them. United Parcel Service said declines came from its supply chain solutions division, which includes freight forwarding. The company reaffirmed its full year guidance of $102 billion in revenue and adjusted operating margin of 13.7%. United...
NBC Miami
Coca-Cola Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect
Coca-Cola is expected to report its third-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Rival PepsiCo reported its results earlier this month and hiked its full-year outlook. Shares of Coke have fallen about 3% this year, bringing its market value down to $247.6 billion. Coca-Cola is expected to report its third-quarter...
NBC Miami
Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After the Bell
Microsoft usually reports earnings at 4:05 p.m. ET. The software maker's earnings call will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft's price-to-earnings ratio is 25.63. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $2.30 in earnings per share this quarter, up from the same period ago. The estimates have moved down lately due to a decline in PC unit shipments and the stronger U.S. dollar.
NBC Miami
JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs
JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter. Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs. Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand. JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit...
GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%
DETROIT — (AP) — General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled...
NBC Miami
Swiss Bank UBS Posts 24% Profit Slide But Beats Analyst Expectations
UBS is aiming to improve its business in Asia-Pacific and CEO Hamers said he sees "some opportunities to grow" in China. The investment banking division saw revenues down by 19% with the lower performance in equity derivatives, cash equities, and financing revenue being offset by revenues in foreign exchange. The...
Comments / 0