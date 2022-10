I was saddened to read of the passing of astronaut James McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission, which was the first test of the lunar module in space. In August 1969, he awarded me a trophy for winning the National Safe Driving Championship (girl division) outside Detroit. I was so overcome at the moment that I burst into tears and Col. McDivitt was tasked with calming and soothing a 17-year-old’s emotions. I’ll never forget his kindness.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO