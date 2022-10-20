Biden campaigns for Fetterman amid health concerns

President Joe Biden traveled to Pittsburgh to campaign alongside Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as he looks to hold off Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the midterm elections.

The Pennsylvania showdown is one of the most closely watched races this year because the Senate is currently split evenly between Democrats and Republicans. Fetterman's strong lead has weakened in recent weeks as questions regarding his health linger just months after suffering a stroke the week before the primary.

Fetterman traveled alongside Biden throughout Fern Hollow, the site of a major bridge collapse in 2021, but did not deliver any public remarks.

The Democrat told NBC News in mid-October that he still has some lingering speech and hearing problems caused by the stroke, and he has strayed away from large, rally-style speeches throughout his campaign.

In his own speech, Biden touted the bipartisan infrastructure law as being key to repairing the Fern Hollow Bridge and modernizing infrastructure across the country.

"We should be ranked No. 1. So, instead of infrastructure week, which was a punch line for four years under my predecessor, it's infrastructure decade — a headline line on my watch," the president said Thursday.

Fetterman, a vocal liberal in a purple state, has taken some credit for pushing Biden to the left. Prior to the pair's last meeting on Labor Day weekend, Fetterman released a statement calling on Biden to make good on his marijuana reform campaign promise.

Just weeks later, Biden pardoned over 6,000 federal inmates serving minor marijuana possession sentences and ordered the Department of Health and Human Services and Justice Department to undergo a review of marijuana's schedule one classification.

You can watch Biden's remarks below in full.