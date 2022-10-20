ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 14

Zephyr 88
3d ago

it means that a Democrat has entered the store and you should exit immediately.

Reply
7
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Most Popular Adult Halloween Costumes in Each New England State May Surprise You

I want to say we're boring, but sometimes it's about simple, easy fun. I mean, stressing over costumes seems unnecessary. I'm talking about celebrating Halloween, that one night each year that adults get all dressed up and hit the bars, clubs, restaurants, and private parties. There's something so freeing and fabulous about becoming some-ONE or some-THING else for a night, and partying the night away.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This is the Most Haunted Hotel in Maine

During the War of 1812, Captain James Fairfield was captured by the British. He later built a home in which he died. It may seem like a strange deal, but according to the website Thrillist, the James Fairfield House is one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S., and the single-most haunted hotel in all of Maine.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns

Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

These New England States Are the Most Luxury-Obsessed

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's a difference between having an interest in luxury living and actually living a life of luxury, according to Chrono24.com, the maker of luxury watches. Chrono24.com...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday

A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
LINCOLN, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?

There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
ALABAMA STATE
wabi.tv

Mainers can now schedule their BMV appointments online

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers can now schedule their BMV appointments online. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and other local officials announced the online appointment system at a press conference in Augusta today. Mainers will be able to schedule appointments from one to 20 days ahead of time at any...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire names Teacher of the Year

HUDSON, N.H. — New Hampshire has a new Teacher of the Year. Christian Cheetham has been teaching at Alvirne High School in Hudson for seven years. He learned of the honor Monday during a surprise celebration. Cheetham is a retired Air Force officer who oversees the school's Junior ROTC...
HUDSON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy