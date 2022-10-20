Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
'Brunch and Bubbles' event held to help raise money for Gulf Coast Kids House in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The sixth annual "Brunch and Bubbles" event to help benefit Gulf Coast Kids House was held Sunday afternoon. The event featured celebrity chefs and games by the pool at Portofino Island Resort on Pensacola Beach. The prevention and outreach specialist says about 70 percent of Gulf Coast...
WEAR
'Harvest of Hope Festival' raises nearly $20,000 for 2 recovery centers in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- "Project Hope" and "Saving Grace" held their first ever "Harvest of Hope Festival" at the Crestview Community Center Sunday. Both organizations are a recovery home and program for anyone dealing with addiction, abuse, or homelessness. They offer free care for one-year in one of their centers...
WEAR
ECWR helps raise money for the wildlife refuge with 'Batty Fang-Tastic' Halloween event
NAVARRE, Fla. -- The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge invited people to have a "spook-tacular" time at the second annual "Batty Fang-Tastic" Halloween event Saturday. Families came out in costume to trick or treat with animal ambassadors, to paint pumpkins and more. The annual event is held to help raise awareness...
WEAR
Pensacola drug store vandalized with anti-vaccination graffiti
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola drug store and clinic was vandalized with spray paint. First City Drugs and ProHealth share a building on College Parkway. The graffiti says "VAXX KILLS - STOP." Pharmacist Derek Stephens believes the tagging was politically motivated. "As a health care professional, we’re here to give...
WEAR
Santa Rosa Historical Society hosts 25th annual Milton Ghost Walk
MILTON, Fla. -- People came out for a taste of Milton history Friday and Saturday night at the 25th annual Milton Ghost Walk. The tours started at The Imogene Theatre. Participants were guided through downtown to experience the history of the city. At each stop volunteers acted out the history...
WEAR
Police searching for food truck stolen from Gulf Breeze restaurant
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Police are searching for a food truck that was stolen from a Gulf Breeze business over the weekend. The truck was reported stolen Sunday after being taken overnight from the Buenos Dias Cafe parking lot at 911 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. Gulf Breeze Police says an investigation...
WEAR
Tips to help the Northwest Florida community avoid deer while driving
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- With the temperatures dropping as we head into fall, deer are on the move and you might run into them on the road. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office shared some tips from the Baker Fire District to help the community avoid deer while driving. Some of...
WEAR
Santa Rosa commissioners works to name Pea Ridge Connector project
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Work continues on the Pea Ridge Connector, and Santa Rosa commissioners are trying to decide on an official name before it's completed. Crews broke ground for the 1.7 mile road in 2020. The goal is to alleviate traffic on Highway 90 between Milton and Pace.
WEAR
Escalators, elevators back up and running at Pensacola International Airport
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola International Airport Director Matt Coughlin wants the public to know both escalators and five elevators are now up and running. The aging escalator and elevators left travelers on their own two weeks ago, making transportation across the airport especially hard for senior and disabled travelers. Coughlin...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County homeowner builds pig pen over new driveway in property dispute
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County property owner is taking matters into his own hands in an ongoing dispute with a big developer. Bill Lewis says D.R. Horton construction company poured a driveway over his right of way. The property sits near the corner of 10 Mile...
WEAR
Woman dead after house fire on Chumuckla Highway in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was killed in a house fire in Santa Rosa County Monday afternoon, according to Santa Rosa County Public Information. Units were dispatched to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Highway at 1:46 p.m. in response to the fire. Units arrived on scene at around...
WEAR
Jury re-selected in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A jury was selected for a second time Monday for the trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles, who is accused of inappropriately touching patients and employees. A mistrial was declared by an Escambia County judge last week in the first trial against the dentist, after the judge...
WEAR
New video shows nearly 200 drivers illegally passing school buses in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Nearly 200 drivers were caught on camera through Santa Rosa County’s Bus Patrol pilot program from August to early October. Cameras are installed on five school buses across the county. Santa Rosa County is one of three school districts in that state that have...
WEAR
UWF receives $1 million gift to name Electrical and Computer Engineering Department
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Drs. Muhammad and Fatema Rashid gifted the University of West Florida $1 million to name the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering. The UWF Board of Trustees approved the department name change to the Dr. Muhammad Harunur Rashid...
WEAR
91-year-old man killed in crash on Foley Beach Express
FOLEY, Ala. -- A 91-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Foley on Sunday. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Beach Express and Doc McDuffie Rd. The victim is 91-year-old Thomas Carruth, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Foley Police say Carruth was driving westbound on Doc...
WEAR
ALDOT Director to be sued by Baldwin County Bridge Company over Gulf Shores Bridge
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) -- The debate over building a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to Baldwin County beaches has made its way to the courtroom. The city of Gulf Shores has been campaigning for such a bridge to alleviate congestion on Hwy 59 and the current W.C. Holmes Bridge.
WEAR
Florida senate candidate Val Demings visits Pensacola ahead of midterm elections
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- With midterm elections only a few weeks away, Florida senate candidate Val Demings made a stop in Pensacola on Saturday. Demings spoke at the Bethel AME Church to voters about issues surrounding the economy, women's rights, and her plans if she gets elected. "As you can see,...
WEAR
Unrequited Presented by Pensacola Little Theatre
Fusing the haunting halls of The Center with the vibrant storytelling of one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved love stories, Pensacola Little Theatre will take the concept of escapism from the beloved New York City-inspired Sleep No More and bring it here to our community. Based on William Shakespeare’s...
Comments / 0