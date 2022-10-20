ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola drug store vandalized with anti-vaccination graffiti

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola drug store and clinic was vandalized with spray paint. First City Drugs and ProHealth share a building on College Parkway. The graffiti says "VAXX KILLS - STOP." Pharmacist Derek Stephens believes the tagging was politically motivated. "As a health care professional, we’re here to give...
PENSACOLA, FL
Santa Rosa Historical Society hosts 25th annual Milton Ghost Walk

MILTON, Fla. -- People came out for a taste of Milton history Friday and Saturday night at the 25th annual Milton Ghost Walk. The tours started at The Imogene Theatre. Participants were guided through downtown to experience the history of the city. At each stop volunteers acted out the history...
MILTON, FL
Police searching for food truck stolen from Gulf Breeze restaurant

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Police are searching for a food truck that was stolen from a Gulf Breeze business over the weekend. The truck was reported stolen Sunday after being taken overnight from the Buenos Dias Cafe parking lot at 911 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. Gulf Breeze Police says an investigation...
GULF BREEZE, FL
Escalators, elevators back up and running at Pensacola International Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola International Airport Director Matt Coughlin wants the public to know both escalators and five elevators are now up and running. The aging escalator and elevators left travelers on their own two weeks ago, making transportation across the airport especially hard for senior and disabled travelers. Coughlin...
PENSACOLA, FL
Jury re-selected in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A jury was selected for a second time Monday for the trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles, who is accused of inappropriately touching patients and employees. A mistrial was declared by an Escambia County judge last week in the first trial against the dentist, after the judge...
PENSACOLA, FL
91-year-old man killed in crash on Foley Beach Express

FOLEY, Ala. -- A 91-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Foley on Sunday. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Beach Express and Doc McDuffie Rd. The victim is 91-year-old Thomas Carruth, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Foley Police say Carruth was driving westbound on Doc...
FOLEY, AL
Unrequited Presented by Pensacola Little Theatre

Fusing the haunting halls of The Center with the vibrant storytelling of one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved love stories, Pensacola Little Theatre will take the concept of escapism from the beloved New York City-inspired Sleep No More and bring it here to our community. Based on William Shakespeare’s...
PENSACOLA, FL

