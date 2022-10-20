ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Entries open for 5th Mandan Business Pitch Challenge 2023

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6mEF_0igmecgv00

MANDAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Entries are now open for Mandan’s fifth Business Pitch Challenge which is scheduled for March 23, 2023.

According to a news release, new and aspiring business owners are encouraged to apply by January 26.

Prizes include the chance to be eligible for up to a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Mandan Growth Fund, plus other cash awards, services, and merchandise useful to new businesses.

The competition overview, prize list, and application are posted on the City of Mandan’s website .

Horror on Harmon prepares for its 21st year

The Mandan Tomorrow – Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee is hosting the challenge to assist prospective and start-up businesses in fine-tuning ideas and plans to secure investment, financing, and other support needed to advance businesses from concept to launch, from early stage to success and profitability.

Coordinators of the Pitch Challenge are the City of Mandan Business Development, the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, and North Dakota Small Business Development Centers.

Organizers want to help inspire and support a culture of entrepreneurism.

Winners of prior contests are Bubbles and Brews ND, 2022; Letter the Lawn, 2021, Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop, 2019; and Nordic Steel Building Systems, 2018.

Other finalists have also gone on to open and expand businesses in Mandan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new store may be breaking ground in north Bismarck. Fleet Farm has plans to build a store along the west side of Highway 83. A public hearing will be held at the Bismarck City Commission Tuesday to get approval for rezoning the land. Developer Ron Knutson said they are asking the city to use part of their half-cent sales tax to put stop lights on the intersection of Highway 83 and 64th Avenue.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck

After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Where people in Morton County, ND are moving to most

STACKER — to learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morton County, North Dakota are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Morton County, ND between 2015 […]
MORTON COUNTY, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Adopt a Shelter Pet

During the conversation, Skager discussed when the best time is to adopt a pet, what the adoption process is like, and what other ways you can help out and get involved if you're not ready to adopt.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

BSC Volleyball starts postseason with a home win

The Bismarck State College volleyball team is one step closer to their ultimate goal after getting a win in the first round of the Region XIII tournament on Sunday. The Mystics hosted Miles Community College in what ended up being a one-sided affair. The Mystics won 3-0 for their 21st sweep of the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 10/17-10/22 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s the end of another relaxing weekend in North Dakota, but the important news never stops. In contrast to last week’s overabundance of crime stories in the top listings, this week had plenty of surprises in store — everything from football fractures to nursing nightmares, and even summaries of old legends […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Haunted Hoover: frightful display for a delightful cause

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween comes every year in October, but for some, preparation starts weeks in advance. When the weather gets cooler, and the leaves change colors, Jordan Heyd, Lucas Kaiser, and friends get right to work setting up their Haunted Hoover display. The display spans the entire front and back yard and has cost them about $80,000.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy