Entries open for 5th Mandan Business Pitch Challenge 2023

MANDAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Entries are now open for Mandan’s fifth Business Pitch Challenge which is scheduled for March 23, 2023.

According to a news release, new and aspiring business owners are encouraged to apply by January 26.

Prizes include the chance to be eligible for up to a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Mandan Growth Fund, plus other cash awards, services, and merchandise useful to new businesses.

The competition overview, prize list, and application are posted on the City of Mandan’s website .

The Mandan Tomorrow – Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee is hosting the challenge to assist prospective and start-up businesses in fine-tuning ideas and plans to secure investment, financing, and other support needed to advance businesses from concept to launch, from early stage to success and profitability.

Coordinators of the Pitch Challenge are the City of Mandan Business Development, the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, and North Dakota Small Business Development Centers.

Organizers want to help inspire and support a culture of entrepreneurism.

Winners of prior contests are Bubbles and Brews ND, 2022; Letter the Lawn, 2021, Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop, 2019; and Nordic Steel Building Systems, 2018.

Other finalists have also gone on to open and expand businesses in Mandan.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.