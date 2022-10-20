ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Flu running rampant through schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is one of the worst years for the flu in recent times. That’s what health officials are calling it. One local school district is proof, flu cases have burned through its middle school. According to the Children’s Clinic of Oxford, almost every other child...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss

Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

TVA Grant to Help Develop a Stronger Workforce in Lafayette County

The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation has received a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority Economic Development with a match from local community partners to work on preparing, upskilling, and reskilling the local workforce. The $152,000 grant will fund the Skills Plus program, which will develop a stronger workforce and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Plenty of Halloween Events Planned Each Day this Week

There is no shortage of Halloween events in Oxford this week. From trunk-or-treats to full-blown fall festivals, Oxford children will have more than their fair share of spooky, sugary fun. Halloween events started last weekend and are continuing throughout the week leading up to Halloween on Monday. Tonight, The Library...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Letter-writing Campaign Honors James Meredith

During the signature event of the University of Mississippi’s celebration of the 60th anniversary of integration, campus representatives presented the university’s first African American student with a book of nearly 100 letters from people whose lives he touched. The “Dear Mr. Meredith” compendium was the result of months...
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

DeSoto County man gets prison for racist threats

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A DeSoto County man will spend two and half years in prison for racist threats, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Aubrey Suzuki, 21, of Nesbit, used an encrypted messaging platform to communicate with members of a white nationalist organization. He made threats to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Fatal police shooting under investigation in Mississippi

A fatal officer-involved shooting in Mississippi on Sunday is under investigation by stat authorities. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the fatal shooting of one person that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi. MBI officials said the shooting involved an officer...
SENATOBIA, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

‘The Movement Made Us’ Authors to Speak at UM

Authors David Dennis Jr. and David Dennis Sr. are set to host a conversation Tuesday (Oct. 25) at the University of Mississippi about their book, “The Movement Made Us: A Father, a Son and a Legacy of a Freedom Ride.”. “I’m so excited for this event,” said Derrick Harriell,...
OXFORD, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
SENATOBIA, MS
wtva.com

VIDEO: Community reacts to an officer involved shooting in Oxford

People from Oxford share their emotions regarding officer involved shooting. DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss accused of fraud as criticism grows over Rebels being pretenders

Ole Miss was the No. 7-ranked team in the country, undefeated and among those dark horse teams mentioned as a possible College Football Playoff participant. The Rebels also built a 20-17 lead at halftime on Saturday against LSU in Tiger Stadium. Then the wheels came off, and by midway through the fourth quarter, they trailed by 18 points.
OXFORD, MS

