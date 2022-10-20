Read full article on original website
WLBT
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
Flu running rampant through schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is one of the worst years for the flu in recent times. That’s what health officials are calling it. One local school district is proof, flu cases have burned through its middle school. According to the Children’s Clinic of Oxford, almost every other child...
thelocalvoice.net
Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss
Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
hottytoddy.com
TVA Grant to Help Develop a Stronger Workforce in Lafayette County
The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation has received a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority Economic Development with a match from local community partners to work on preparing, upskilling, and reskilling the local workforce. The $152,000 grant will fund the Skills Plus program, which will develop a stronger workforce and...
Memphis-Shelby County Schools HR chief under investigation by the district
Dr. Yolanda Martin, the Chief of Human Resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), is under investigation by the school district. MSCS provided FOX13 this quote, attributing it to the superintendent:. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS functions. As...
Murder trial for man who also was twice tried for death of Jessica Chambers delayed
The man tried twice for the murder of Jessica Chambers will have to wait much longer than expected for a trial in Louisiana for the murder of another woman. Quinton Tellis is accused of stabbing Ming-Chen Hsiao, a college student in Louisiana, 30 times in 2016. That trial was supposed...
hottytoddy.com
Plenty of Halloween Events Planned Each Day this Week
There is no shortage of Halloween events in Oxford this week. From trunk-or-treats to full-blown fall festivals, Oxford children will have more than their fair share of spooky, sugary fun. Halloween events started last weekend and are continuing throughout the week leading up to Halloween on Monday. Tonight, The Library...
hottytoddy.com
Letter-writing Campaign Honors James Meredith
During the signature event of the University of Mississippi’s celebration of the 60th anniversary of integration, campus representatives presented the university’s first African American student with a book of nearly 100 letters from people whose lives he touched. The “Dear Mr. Meredith” compendium was the result of months...
Conditions at 201 Poplar are unlivable, county commissioner says
MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Unlivable and unacceptable. That’s how a county commissioner described the conditions at 201 Poplar after getting a tour recently. She and others said it’s time to rebuild the jail. “We saw everything from leaking ceilings to mold on panels to the cells just being...
Chemical found in hair relaxers linked to uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study links the chemicals found in certain hair straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer in women. “It’s surprising,” said J. Wise, a barber at Starz in Southaven. “We’ve heard of some forms of cancer, but that’s one that you just don’t hear of.”
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Could See Severe Storms Tuesday Morning Ahead of Incoming Cold Front
Don’t forget the umbrella Tuesday as you head out to work or school as an incoming cold front could bring some severe weather to Lafayette County in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, the highest risk for severe storms in Oxford is from 8 a.m. to noon.
wtva.com
DeSoto County man gets prison for racist threats
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A DeSoto County man will spend two and half years in prison for racist threats, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Aubrey Suzuki, 21, of Nesbit, used an encrypted messaging platform to communicate with members of a white nationalist organization. He made threats to...
Fatal police shooting under investigation in Mississippi
A fatal officer-involved shooting in Mississippi on Sunday is under investigation by stat authorities. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the fatal shooting of one person that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi. MBI officials said the shooting involved an officer...
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
hottytoddy.com
‘The Movement Made Us’ Authors to Speak at UM
Authors David Dennis Jr. and David Dennis Sr. are set to host a conversation Tuesday (Oct. 25) at the University of Mississippi about their book, “The Movement Made Us: A Father, a Son and a Legacy of a Freedom Ride.”. “I’m so excited for this event,” said Derrick Harriell,...
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. FOX13 has the latest on the case that involved police from Hernando and Senatobia. The pursuit was started by the...
Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Community reacts to an officer involved shooting in Oxford
People from Oxford share their emotions regarding officer involved shooting. DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss accused of fraud as criticism grows over Rebels being pretenders
Ole Miss was the No. 7-ranked team in the country, undefeated and among those dark horse teams mentioned as a possible College Football Playoff participant. The Rebels also built a 20-17 lead at halftime on Saturday against LSU in Tiger Stadium. Then the wheels came off, and by midway through the fourth quarter, they trailed by 18 points.
