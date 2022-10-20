Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
A couple found strangers in the same home they had bought in MarylandhellasClinton, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Michelle for sending from Columbia Heights. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. Multiple Shots Fired (with injury) around 7pm in 100 Block of Missouri Avenue, NW. Earlier around 6:15pm Shooting of a “juvenile male” in LeDroit Park.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
wnav.com
Annapolis Town Center to Hold Ribbon Cutting on October 30
“I’ve been anxiously waiting for this day for over a year,” said Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing for Annapolis Town Center. “The East Village embodies the type of welcoming space for individuals and families we strive to create at Annapolis Town Center. We are committed to being the destination of choice for our area. Throughout the year, we will continue hosting concerts and events, offering unique attractions for guests of all ages, and ensuring that our retailers are one of a kind.”
hoodline.com
New North Beach restaurant Americana Eatery offers all-day breakfast and (soon) late-night dining
Limoncello-stuffed French toast. Photo courtesy of the restaurant. Night owls, bar hoppers, and anyone else with after-hours munchies will soon be able to satisfy those cravings at a new North Beach restaurant. Americana Eatery (532 Green St.), a modern diner specializing in all-day breakfast, opened earlier this month in the former home of Ethiopian restaurant Massawa. For now, Americana Eatery has limited hours. But ultimately, owner Hicham Farhi hopes it will be the neighborhood’s go-to spot for after-hours dining.
popville.com
Pop’s Sea Bar Papered Over in Adams Morgan
Thanks to Jeannie for sending: “Say it ain’t so!. Just walked by Pop’s this morning after being out of town this weekend and noticed they papered the windows. Someone please tell me this isn’t the beginning of the end?! I was so hopeful that they’d be fully open again soon!”
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA
Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD
Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
Peet’s Coffee Acknowledges Regret at Closing Silver Spring Location
Peet’s Coffee has officially acknowledged the closing of the downtown Silver Spring location, which staff was told about last week. “Closing one of our coffee bars is never an easy decision,” reads an email from the company to the Source. “We know the Silver Spring store was part of the daily routine of so many and we deeply regret that our lease came to an end.
popville.com
“Any idea what’s going on?”
Looks like some activity at the former 7-11 at 7th and Rhode Island. Any idea what’s going on?”. On June 24, 2020 this 7 Eleven suffered a fire. Anyone hear who’s coming?. Missed Connection – 6th & I. Prince Of Petworth Today at 3:15pm. photo by Ted...
theburn.com
Persian pastry shop opens today in Old Ashburn
A new Persian-style pastry shop is ready for primetime in Ashburn. It’s called Four Season Pastry and it’s set up shop along Ashburn Road in the Old Ashburn neighborhood. The Burn first told readers about Four Season back in April. A new retail and office building next door to The Wining Butcher had been constructed and the pastry shop was one of the first tenants signed.
arlnow.com
Two dozen vehicles have windows smashed during overnight vandalism spree
Someone shot out or smashed the windows on two dozen vehicles parked in Arlington during one night last week. The vandalism spree happened overnight between the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20 and the morning of Friday, Oct. 21. “An unknown suspect(s) smashed the windows of approximately 24 victim vehicles with...
WJLA
1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center; police on scene
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — One person is injured after a shooting near a shopping center located in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County, Va. Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said the person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body...
mocoshow.com
Worst Parking Lots in MoCo 2022
“The Costco in Gaithersburg is the 7th circle of hell” is just one of many answers we received when we asked the question, “What is the worst parking lot in MoCo?” on social media. Everyone has had their share of terrible experiences in MoCo parking lots, and while there are more than 26 “bad” parking lots, we’ve narrowed down a list (in no particular order) of what we feel are the worst.
2 armed suspects target BMW drivers near Arundel Mills Mall, Annapolis Mall
Police are investigating if two violent incidents this weekend - one outside an Arundel Mills Walmart and one at an Annapolis Mall parking garage - are related.
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
Wbaltv.com
2 young adults dead, teenager injured in Pasadena crash
PASADENA, Md. — A crash overnight in Pasadena left two young adults dead and a teenager critically injured, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of Mountain Road, where a car crossed the center line and struck a Jeep head-on.
