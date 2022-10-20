“I’ve been anxiously waiting for this day for over a year,” said Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing for Annapolis Town Center. “The East Village embodies the type of welcoming space for individuals and families we strive to create at Annapolis Town Center. We are committed to being the destination of choice for our area. Throughout the year, we will continue hosting concerts and events, offering unique attractions for guests of all ages, and ensuring that our retailers are one of a kind.”

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO