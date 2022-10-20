Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric opens new location in Elizabethtown, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric celebrated the opening of their new location in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Monday. The local home services provider officially opened at 2916 Ring Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Locally owned and operated since 1982, Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric offers...
National group lowers gas to $2.07 for Louisville drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the cost of fuel slowly rises again, one national group cut gas prices at a local gas station to nearly $2 on Thursday. "God is good all the time! All the time!" Nita, a resident in West Louisville, shouted. "This was really a blessing for me because I was on E!"
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear highlights record-breaking job growth, development in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the commonwealth is seeing record-breaking job growth and economic development as part of a visit to Lousville. The conversation was part of Greater Louisville Inc.’s Capitol Connection series, speaking with elected officials and political leaders on business issues within the city and the commonwealth.
Wave 3
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
WLKY.com
Walgreens to close several Louisville locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Several Walgreens locations are set to close across Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Four Walgreens in Louisville will be closing in November, Kris Lathan, senior PR strategist at Walgreens confirmed Friday. The pharmacies and closing dates are:. 200 E. Broadway on Nov. 17;. 700...
WLKY.com
Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
Wave 3
OVEC opens Jefferson County’s largest Head Start facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio Valley Educational Co-operative held a ceremony on Monday with the opening of their newest educational building. “Today marks an important step in OVEC’s mission to provide families and children comprehensive services to advance early childhood education throughout our region,” OVEC CEO Jason Adkins said. “This renovated space will provide much-needed childcare opportunities to families in Jefferson County and allow parents to come back into the workforce.”
Wave 3
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park. Updated: 6 hours ago. Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people...
Wave 3
Metro Council members request ARP funds to address redlining
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council members are proposing a new plan to address redlining and its effects in Louisville. Redlining is the practice to refuse a loan or insurance to someone because they live in an area deemed to be a “poor financial risk.”. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, along...
Wave 3
Overnight ramp closure scheduled in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight ramp closure is scheduled in Louisville. The I-64 ramp to I-71 North (Exit 6) will be closed from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Drivers should take a different route and make sure they prepare...
Wave 3
Man arrested for setting Frankfort Ave. warehouse fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators have charged a man after they determined that he intentionally set a fire which destroyed a warehouse in the Clifton neighborhood. Jeffrey J. Burton, 47, was arrested October 19 on one count of arson 3rd degree. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and scheduled to be arraigned this morning.
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
Wave 3
Kilroy victory group hosts first annual military vehicle show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kilroy victory group hosted the first annual “military vehicle show and swap meet” Friday morning. Running until Sunday at the Bullitt County fairgrounds, the event showed off some of the historic vehicles during World War 2 and the Vietnam War. Active military and...
Wave 3
Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders joined the community to mark the start of Waterfront Park’s expansion into West Louisville Monday. Phase four of the $50 million dollar project’s goal is to break the 9th Street divide. When construction is done, renovations will extend the park west of 10th Street.
Wave 3
Man hit and killed in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a car hit him in the 4900 block of Manslick Road. The incident was reported around 8:45 PM as the man was crossing the street. Louisville Metro Police Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the man died from his injuries at the scene.
Wave 3
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
Wave 3
Goode Weather Blog Saturday Special
Scott Patrick was an ISP trooper who was shot and killed in Dec. of 2003. Churchill Downs celebrates new First Turn Club, seating area with topping off ceremony. Churchill Downs celebrates new First Turn Club, seating area with topping off ceremony. Cows loose in Cherokee Park, escaped cattle trailer. Updated:...
wdrb.com
FBI sends evidence from Crystal Rogers search in Bardstown to lab at Quantico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI said some of the evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico. Virginia. The FBI will not say what evidence was found. Federal agents wrapped up their five-day search Friday at a...
WTVQ
1 dead after tanker truck, car collide early Thursday morning in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) An 83-year-old woman was identified as the person who died following the crash, according to the Frankfort Police Department. One person has died following the crash, according to the Franklin County coroner. The person’s name has not been released yet. 10/20/22, 9:29 a.m. A car and...
