Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
KHOU
Houston Forecast: Overnight storms clear out leaving cooler temps
A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight.
KHOU
100 reasons to celebrate!
HOUSTON — Milton Graugnard was born on October 23rd, 1922, in Galveston, Texas. His grandfather came from France in the late 1800s and started a French bakery, originally called Graugnard's Bakery, later changed to G&G. They were an island favorite. Today, Milton is still very active. He loves woodworking...
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
Click2Houston.com
Beer! Beer! Beer!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
KHOU
Storms Clear Quickly | Check live radar
HOUSTON — A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight. The rain did push offshore and now it is all about the cool down. Expect sunny skies and breezy north winds. Temperatures will drop behind the front, with highs in...
Top dog bakeries in Texas to visit to spoil your pup rotten
We get it, you love your dog and you spoil them as if they're a human baby and you know what? Good for you.
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
enchantingtexas.com
16 Best Things to do in Rosenberg, Texas
Rosenberg, Texas is a charming city located in the Greater Houston area in the Gulf Coast region of Texas. It is a wonderful place to visit for its rich history, an abundance of things to do, and picturesque setting. Rosenberg was named after Henry Von Rosenberg. Henry Rosenberg was a...
lavacacountytoday.com
Bailey's Light; A Brazoria County Ghost Tale
According to legend, the ghost, carrying a lantern, roams across the flat land of Brazoria County, Texas - at night, constantly searching for a jug of whiskey. It appears as a bouncing, white ball of light floating about four to six feet off the ground occasionally making an appearance somewhere between West Columbia and Angleton. A large number of folks have seen the phenomenon known as "Bailey's Light." My family lived in Angleton and I saw it one night while varmint hunting near the Brazos River. My sister, while a teenager, went with some of her friends to search for Bailey's Light. Well, they found it all right, she said it chased them all the way back to Angleton. I don't think they ever went looking for it again.
seniorresource.com
Tierra Del Rey and 6 More of the Highest-Rated Mobile Home Parks Near Houston!
Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Texan looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, look no further. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated mobile home parks near Houston.
MySanAntonio
Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says
In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
Check Out This 10 Pound Cinnamon Roll in South East Texas
You know I am always looking out for fun food stories and I just found one thanks to my social feed! Bonnie's Donuts in League City, Texas is known for its 5-pound cinnamon rolls, however, they also have a massive 10-pound cinnamon roll! If you plan on ordering this massive dessert treat, Bonnie needs at least, 1 day's notice. Check out this video that will definitely give you a sweet tooth. Check them out on Facebook.
5 Houston restaurant and bar patios for lounging with your dog
Your pooch is not just an afterthought at these restaurants and bars.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates solar panel problems
HOUSTON – You are probably seeing them on more homes around town. Solar panel systems are exploding in popularity here. The idea is to convert sunlight into electrical energy to use in your home. But some customers are running into issues after they get the panels put on. Solar...
Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home
HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police. Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
thepostnewspaper.net
One Prayer Request Yields Two Answered Prayers
Prayer is powerful, and just listing a request on a prayer list sometimes brings an instant answer. The director of Upward Hope Academy found herself in a quandary when the school’s longstanding shop teacher had a great job offer in Houston just as the school year was about to start.
Comments / 0