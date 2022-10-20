Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Final regular-season Oakland County football rankings
Scott Burnstein’s final Oakland County football rankings at the end of the regular season:. 1 Rochester Adams (8-1) — Mistake-free football is a Team Patritto hallmark. 2 West Bloomfield (8-1) — Showing the resilience of a champion. 3 Novi Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) — Shamrock tough usually...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: 5 best prep football first-round playoff matchups in Detroit area
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Prep football playoffs filled with good first-round games. It seems like it was yesterday that high...
17 Flint-area teams qualify for MHSAA football playoffs
FLINT – The Flint-area will be well represented in the 2022 MHSAA high school football playoffs. There will be 17 teams in the various fields. Another two – Lake Fenton and Powers Catholic – barely missed qualifying.
MLive.com
2022 Metro Detroit high school football playoff pairings for district round
The Michigan High School Athletic Association high school football playoffs are ready to begin. Here is every single district involving teams from the Metro Detroit coverage area.
lanthorn.com
Men’s basketball loses first game of the season against Oakland
Grand Valley State University’s men’s basketball team lost their first game of the season on the road against a Division 1 opponent in Oakland University that finished 76-92. It was also head coach Cornell Mann’s first game, a previous assistant coach for the Golden Grizzlies (2016-17), who noted...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery of Rochester Adams’ district soccer victory over Eisenhower
Rochester Adams defeated Eisenhower 5-1 in a Division 1 district soccer championship game at Rochester on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
fox2detroit.com
SportsWorks - 10-23-22 -- Woody with Pat Caputo & John Niyo talking Lions, Wings, Pistons and UM/MSU
Pat Caputo of 97.1 FM and John Niyo of The Detroit News stop by to break down the Lions loss to the Cowboys. They also discuss the Red Wings who havn't lossed in regulation yet this season. Then it's on to the Pistons and the build up of the Michigan St./Michigan game next week in Ann Arbor.
Report: Detroit Tigers make changes to medical staff
The Detroit Tigers are making some changes following an injured-riddled 2022. The Detroit Tigers had an ungodly amount of injuries during the 2022 season, causing them to use a whopping 17 different starting pitchers, which tied a major league record. This has seemingly caused the organization to make some changes to its medical staff.
Michigan Adds Pair Of Commitments
Michigan football and basketball both added to their respective families over the last few days.
The Oakland Press
Suggestions sought for de-looping Woodward Avenue in Pontiac
More people might be inclined to make downtown Pontiac a walkable space – if the state’s Woodward Avenue Loop redesign supports pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders, among others. That’s just one thread among more than 80 responses to an Michigan Department of Transportation survey asking residents about their...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
wcsx.com
Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed. DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more. Organizers said free parking will be...
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
The Oakland Press
Dutton Road Bridge replacement to be discussed at meeting
The Dutton Road bridge over the Paint Creek will be replaced next year. People who want to learn more can attend a public meeting set for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, No. 1, Rochester Adams High School, 3200 West Tienken Road, in Rochester Hills. The bridge is on the border...
Eater
Detroit Soul Has An Opening Date For Its New Far East Side Location
Detroit Soul, the takeout and catering-friendly soul food spot on Eight Mile, is on track to welcoming a second location on the east side. Come November 21, Detroit Soul will welcome a second location at 14300 E. Jefferson St. Diners at the new location will get to dine in or carryout.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
The Oakland Press
School bullying still part of the fabric of our schools
Bullying remains a significant issue for students across the state, but Oakland County is making progress in recognizing and solving the problem. October is Bullying Awareness Month as schools throughout the county continue to work on creating a safe atmosphere for students. According to a 2021-22 Michigan Profile for Healthy...
Comments / 0